MLB All-Star Game 2018: Where is this year's Midsummer Classic being held?
Everything you need to know about this season's All-Star Game
The All-Star break gets underway with a bang -- a very literal one -- thanks to the Home Run Derby on Monday night, but the biggest event of the week, the All-Star Game itself, arrives on Tuesday.
But where, exactly, will baseball's best be suiting up and playing against each other?
That would be Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., home of the NL East's Washington Nationals.
In 2017, the All-Star Game was held in Miami, at Marlins Park. The year before it landed at the San Diego Padres' Petco Park.
As CBS Sports' Dayn Perry already outlined ahead of Monday's festivities, here's a full breakdown of how to watch the Derby:
- When: Tuesday, July 17, at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park (Washington, D.C.)
- TV channel: Fox
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
