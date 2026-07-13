MLB's most 'surreal' All-Star: Tigers' Kevin McGonigle playing ASG in same stadium where he used to be a fan

PHILADELPHIA -- The year was 2022. The Philadelphia Phillies were back in the World Series for the first time since 2009, led by sluggers Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber. In the stands for the games in Philadelphia was an 18-year-old baseball prodigy by the name of Kevin McGonigle.

Less than four years later, McGonigle, now 21, has become a star as a rookie for the Detroit Tigers. He returns Tuesday to Citizens Bank Park for the first time as a player, suiting up for the American League in the All-Star Game.

"I didn't think my first game in The Bank would be an All-Star Game, but I think that adds to the experience," McGonigle said Monday. "I always dreamed about playing Major League Baseball, I always dreamed about being an All-Star and of winning a World Series one day. I have a lot of work to do, a hopefully long career ahead, and I gotta stay committed to the game, committed to the routines and see what else happens."

Added Harper, whose Phillies played McGonigle's Tigers right before the All-Star break: "He's had a great career thus far and I said the other day, I wish he was a Phillie because he's from here. He's having a great start to his career. He's an amazing player."

McGonigle was born Aug. 18, 2004 in Media, Pennsylvania, a Philadelphia suburb. He went to high school in Drexel Hill, only about 7 ½ miles away from Center City in Philadelphia. He's Delco (Delaware County) born-and-raised, through-and-through. And that means a big-time Philadelphia sports fan, including the Phillies.

Per Harper, "I actually asked him yesterday, I said 'where were you in '22?' and he said 'we were up in the stands yelling at all the other players for you.' Obviously, you can tell the type of person he is, and he fits Philly."

McGonigle was a big enough star for Monsignor Bonner and Archbishop Prendergast High School that he was drafted 37th overall in 2023 by the Tigers. Assuming things keep going on their current track, that pick was a steal.

In 2024, he got to High-A. In 2025, he rose to Double-A. And this season, the consensus No. 2 prospect in baseball broke camp with the big-league Tigers, skipping Triple-A altogether. He didn't need the extra seasoning.

Kevin McGonigle DET • SS • #7 BA 0.283 R 58 HR 8 RBI 34 SB 11 View Profile

Through 93 MLB games, the AL Rookie of the Year favorite is hitting .283/.392/.420 (126 OPS+) with 18 doubles, three triples, eight home runs, 34 RBI, 58 runs and 11 steals in 11 chances. The talented youngster has played both third base and shortstop and has excelled in both spots, defensively. Add it up, and he trails only two position players in WAR (Pete Crow-Armstrong and Bobby Witt Jr.) at the All-Star break.

The kid who entered the season having never even played in Triple-A is now a man coming home an All-Star, even sleeping in his childhood bed on Sunday night. All kinds of family and friends will be in attendance to witness it, too. For McGonigle, it's "truly hard to put into words."

"I have 35 people coming, so it's gonna be a really cool experience for them," he said. "For me as well, but for them here supporting me and taking the whole experience in with me is really something special.

"It's surreal. I keep saying that this year hasn't really hit me yet. Achieving my dream of playing in the majors leagues, being an All-Star, it hasn't really hit me. I feel like (Tuesday) it will hit me hard when I'm on the line for the national anthem and when they announce my name. It's special. A lot of memories popped into my head coming back home. Even seeing the concession stands here, I looked at that Chickie and Pete's and thought, 'I've been there like thousands of times."

The Tigers closed their disappointing first half with back-to-back losses to the Phillies, McGonigle's favorite team until a few years ago. Still, Detroit is within striking range of the playoffs, and McGonigle is one of the few players that has kept the Tigers afloat here in 2026.

McGonigle's All-Star homecoming is one of baseball's best stories heading into Tuesday's Midsummer Classic.