The 2022 Major League Baseball season is winding down, and the focus is on the race for playoff spots. While the stretch drive in our midst may not be the most gripping we've ever witnessed, quite a bit still hangs in the balance. The league-leading Dodgers became the first team to clinch a playoff berth, doing so Monday night (after some initial confusion). Los Angeles then clinched its ninth NL West title in 10 years on Tuesday night.

The Astros became the second team to clinch on Friday. They're likely to be followed by the Mets, Yankees, and Braves. The NL East and AL Central are still hotly contested, and in the NL the Padres, Phillies, and Brewers are jousting for the final two wild-card spots. In the AL, the Rays, Blue Jays, and Mariners are essentially locked into the three wild-card spots, and are battling over seeding.

Now let's jump into the detailed standings, current playoff matchups, and postseason odds, and let's also recall that the structure of the postseason is different starting this year.

The new, 12-team playoff format

During the recent negotiation of the new collective bargaining agreement, players and owners agreed to a new and expanded postseason structure moving forward. That new structure begins with the current season, and here's a reminder of how it will work.

The postseason field grows from 10 teams to 12 teams with the addition of an extra wild-card entrant in each league.

The Wild Card Game has been replaced by the best-of-three Wild Card Series, which functions as the first round of play. The higher seed in each Wild Card Series will host all the games of that series, be it two or the maximum three games.

The top two division winners in each league, as determined by best overall record during the regular season, get a first-round bye. That means they advance straight to the best-of-five Division Series that functions as the second round.

The four wild-card round participants in each league comprise the division winner with the worst record among division winners and the three non-division winners with the best records. That division winner is automatically the No. 3 seed regardless of whether one or all of the other wild-card teams has a better record.

To summarize, here's how the playoff seeding will work in each league — No. 1 seed (bye to LDS): Best record in league; No. 2 seed (bye to LDS): Second-best record among division winners; No. 3 seed: Third-best record among division winners; No. 4 seed: Best record among wild-card teams; No. 5 seed: Second-best record among wild-card teams; No. 6 seed: Third-best record among wild-card teams.

The League Championship Series and World Series remain best-of-seven series with home-field advantage going to the team with the best record in each series. Note that there's no re-seeding after any round.

Got it? Now here's where things stand right now when it comes to the races for these berths and seeds.

If the season ended today...

American League

Byes: No. 1 Astros and No. 2 Yankees

No. 1 Astros and No. 2 Yankees Wild Card Series: No. 5 Rays at No. 4 Blue Jays (winner faces No. 1 seed)

No. 5 Rays at No. 4 Blue Jays (winner faces No. 1 seed) Wild Card Series: No. 6 Mariners at No. 3 Guardians (winner faces No. 2 seed)

National League

Byes: No. 1 Dodgers and No. 2 Mets

No. 1 Dodgers and No. 2 Mets Wild Card Series: No. 5 Phillies at No. 4 Braves (winner faces No. 1 seed)

No. 5 Phillies at No. 4 Braves (winner faces No. 1 seed) Wild Card Series: No. 6 Padres at No. 3 Cardinals (winner faces No. 2 seed)

MLB standings

(Postseason projections are from SportsLine; expanded standings can be viewed here)

AL EAST W L GB POST PROJECTION N.Y. Yankees 87 58 — 100.0% Toronto 83 63 4.5 99.7% Tampa Bay 81 64 6.0 97.1% Baltimore 75 69 11.5 <1.0% Boston 70 75 17.0 <1.0%

AL CENTRAL W L GB POST PROJECTION Cleveland 79 66 — 90.2% Chi. White Sox 75 71 4.5 12.7% Minnesota

72 73 7.0 <1.0% Kansas City (eliminated) 58 88 21.5 0.0% Detroit (eliminated) 55 90 24.0 0.0%

AL WEST W L GB POST PROJECTION Houston 95 51 — 100.0% Seattle 80 64 14.0 98.6% L.A. Angels (eliminated) 63 82 31.5 0.0% Texas (eliminated) 63 82 31.5 0.0% Oakland (eliminated) 53 93 42.0 0.0%

NL EAST W L GB POST PROJECTION N.Y. Mets 92 55 — 100.0% Atlanta

90 55 1.0 100.0% Philadelphia 80 65 11.0 80.9% Miami (eliminated) 59 87 32.5 0.0% Washington (eliminated) 51 94 40.0 0.0%

NL CENTRAL W L GB POST PROJECTION St. Louis 87 60 — 99.9% Milwaukee 78 67 8.0 43.0% Chi. Cubs (eliminated) 62 83 24.0 0.0% Cincinnati (eliminated) 57 89 29.5 0.0% Pittsburgh (eliminated) 55 91 31.5 0.0%

NL WEST W L GB POST PROJECTION L.A. Dodgers (clinched NL West) 100 44 — 100.0% San Diego 80 66 21.0 76.2% San Francisco 69 76 31.5 0.0% Arizona

68 77 32.5 0.0% Colorado 63 82 37.5 0.0%

MLB wild-card standings

AL WILD CARD W L WCGB Toronto 83 63 +2.0 Tampa Bay 81 64 +0.5 Seattle 80 64 -- Baltimore 75 69 5.0 Chi. White Sox 75 71 6.0 Minnesota

72 73 8.5