The 2020 World Series got started earlier this week, and the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays have split the first two games in the best-of-seven series. Game 3 is set for Friday night.

These playoffs are unlike any other in the sport's history. The expanded postseason originally featured 16 teams. MLB will hold the final three rounds of the 16-team 2020 postseason -- the Division Series, League Championship Series and World Series -- at neutral-site locations: Arlington, Houston, San Diego and Los Angeles.

Below you'll find the schedule for the World Series, as well as results from the LCS, LDS and the Wild Card Series:

World Series (best-of-seven)

DATE SERIES/GAME MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV VENUE Tue., Oct. 20 World Series Game 1 Dodgers 8, Rays 3 FINAL Fox Arlington Wed., Oct. 21 World Series Game 2 Rays 6, Dodgers 4 FINAL Fox Arlington Fri., Oct. 23 World Series Game 3 Dodgers vs. Rays 8 p.m. Fox Arlington Sat., Oct. 24 World Series Game 4 Dodgers vs. Rays 8 p.m. Fox Arlington Sun., Oct. 25 World Series Game 5 Dodgers vs. Rays 8 p.m. Fox Arlington Tue., Oct. 27 World Series Game 6* Rays vs. Dodgers 8 p.m. Fox Arlington Wed., Oct. 28 World Series Game 7* Rays vs. Dodgers 8 p.m. Fox Arlington

*- if necessary

League Championship Series (best-of-seven)

League Division Series (best-of-five)

Wild Card Series (best-of-three)

Postseason format, dates, locations

This year's postseason looks different for a variety of reasons. The 2020 playoffs consist of an expanded, 16-team field, for one, with eight teams from each league. The division winners, the second-place teams and then two teams with the best records beyond those six clubs, no matter their divisional alignment or their position within those divisions made the playoff field.

After the Wild Card Series, the remaining eight teams will play a more traditional postseason format.

Here are key dates for the 2020 postseason: