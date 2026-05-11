The Cubs kind of put a damper on this introduction, having lost two games in a row heading into the new week of baseball. Still, it's been quite a start to the season for the North Siders.

On Friday, the Cubs won their 10th consecutive game, capping off their second 10-game winning streak of the season, all before the middle of May. It was the first time a team posted two different 10-game winning streaks this early in the schedule since the 1955 Dodgers and only the third time a team has done so since the 1800s.

Despite the two losses on Saturday and Sunday, it's still one of the best starts in franchise history. There were some great teams in the early 1900s, but if we set the timeline to the last 100 years, here are the best Cubs records through the first 41 games in a season.

Year Record through 41 games Final W-L record Postseason? 2016 29-12 103-58 Yes, World Series champs 1977 27-14 81-81 No 1969 27-14 92-70 No 2026 27-14 TBD TBD 1984 25-16 96-65 Yes, lost NLCS

In other words, the only better start for the Cubs in the last century was the year the Cubs won the World Series for the first time in 108 years.

Is it sustainable? Depends on what we mean here. The record right now is a .659 winning percentage, which is a full-season pace of 107 wins. I can't see them winning more than 100. Mid-90s? Yeah, that's definitely doable for this group.

The offense is fifth in average, leads the majors in OBP and is fifth in slugging. Individually, no one really sticks out as an obvious regression candidate on offense at this point, while it's reasonable to believe Michael Busch and Alex Bregman -- and possibly Pete Crow-Armstrong -- get better the rest of the way.

Defensively, the Cubs rate out on several different team-wide stats as one of the best teams in baseball. Up the middle is especially strong with Nico Hoerner at second, Dansby Swanson at short and PCA in center.

The bullpen has been banged up, but Craig Counsell has managed it well and now Daniel Palencia and Phil Maton are back, while Caleb Thielbar isn't very far off from a return. The bullpen ERA of 3.87 is 12th in the majors.

The concern is the rotation, due to serious injuries to Matthew Boyd and Cade Horton, as well as a setback for Justin Steele. Still, Shota Imanaga has been ace-like and the Cubs have gotten mostly good work from Jameson Taillon and Edward Cabrera. Colin Rea has filled in admirably and Ben Brown threw four no-hit innings Friday as he looks to transition into the starting rotation.

Through Friday, the Cubs had won 20 of 23 games. They've still won 20 of 25. It's one hell of a stretch of baseball. It's the best they've looked since 2016. Pair this with how the Braves have played so far and the Dodgers might just have their hands full on the National League side of the playoffs this October after slicing through it last year with a 9-1 record.