Our marathon is nearly complete with the sprint right around the proverbial corner. The 2024 Major League Baseball regular season has just seven days remaining before we get into the postseason. Given the way the regular season has gone -- with no truly dominant teams and a playoff field with many very talented yet flawed ballclubs -- we should be in store for an October to remember.

Before we get there, though, I have some business. Traditionally here in the Official Power Rankings, this is my accountability week. That is, I look back at my preseason predictions and give myself props for the good picks in addition to scolding myself for the bad ones. I don't want to go too in depth on any good ones (Phillies over Orioles World Series is still on the table!) and there are plenty of bad (you can see my predictions here and my pre-spring power rankings here if you wish), but this time around I really want to focus on two teams in particular.

On a team level, I missed very badly on two clubs this season and it was both of the Central division champions.

I picked the Brewers to finish last in the NL Central.

(Pause for laughter)

Slightly in my defense, I said multiple times that the NL Central was the most wide-open division in baseball and that none of the five teams winning it would surprise me. Hopefully that stance is illustrated with my placement of the Brewers 19th in power rankings.

That's still bad, though, obviously.

The Brewers have been an amazing story this season. They battled injury adversity to major players throughout the season, including Brandon Woodruff from the rotation to start and All-Star closer Devin Williams in spring training. They traded Corbin Burnes to the Orioles and lost their manager to the Cubs. Christian Yelich was amazing the first half and went down shortly after the All-Star break.

No matter. This team exemplifies "next man up." Rookie Jackson Chourio picked up the slack when Yelich went down, following suit from so many other teammates all season. More than a handful of other players deserve special mention, but we'll just throw out a few names: William Contreras, Brice Turang, Willy Adames, Joey Ortiz.

Quick summary: Impeccable work, Brewers. Atrocious work, Matt.

I had the Guardians finishing fourth in the AL Central and slotted them 24th in pre-spring power rankings. Since I'm big on accountability, I can't stop there. Not in good faith. I wrote multiple times early in the season that they'd cool off. I finally said I was going to stop doubting them, but then they went into a slump, which included their bad month of August. And when tasked with making playoff predictions at the start of September, I had the Guardians falling down to third place.

And they got hot again.

I made a habit of being wrong about this team and while I'm happy to shoulder some of the blame -- again, I'm big on holding myself to account -- the main takeaway here is to give the Guardians credit.

They had to replace future Hall of Fame manager Terry Francona. They lost Shane Bieber from an already thin rotation. Triston McKenzie and Logan Allen didn't work out in the rotation.

It didn't matter.

The Guardians' bullpen has been the best in baseball by a mile all season. Credit the members of the pitching staff doing that excellent work -- especially Cy Young candidate Emmanuel Clase -- but also new manager Stephen Vogt. On the position-player side, José Ramírez remains one of the best and most underrated all-around players in baseball. Josh Naylor is a power anchor in the middle of the lineup while Steven Kwan was one of the league's best table-setters for several months. How about utility man David Fry?

And so many more. Like the Brewers, the Guardians have been such a great team this season that the group collectively deserves high praise.

Quick summary: The Guardians rule, Matt drools.

Feel free to find me on social media and tell me how stupid I am for these and any other predictions. To any such comments, the upcoming playoffs and the following rankings, I have but one phrase: Bring it on.