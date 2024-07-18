On Thursday, the final day of the 2024 MLB All-Star break, Major League Baseball revealed the 2025 regular-season schedule. Each team's individual schedule is available on their official sites, but, as always, it is a 162-game slate for all.

Like 2024, the 2025 season will begin overseas when Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and the Dodgers take on Shota Imanaga, Seiya Suzuki and Cubs at the Tokyo Dome from March 18-19. It will be MLB's first trip to Japan since the Athletics and Mariners opened the 2019 season in Tokyo.

Here are some other important games and dates you should know:

The traditional Opening Day will be Thursday, March 27. All 30 teams will be in action that day, though there are only four divisional matchups. March 27 will be the earliest traditional Opening Day in baseball history.

The A's open the season with four games in Seattle. They will then play their first ever game in Sacramento on Monday, March 31. That is the first of three games against the Cubs.

The opening Tokyo Series between the Dodgers and Cubs is the only international series on the schedule. MLB hoped to play games in Paris in 2025, but those plans fell through

"Rivalry Weekend" will take place from May 16-18 and will feature 11 series involving division rivals, plus four series involving geographic rivals: Phillies vs. Pirates, Diamondbacks vs. Rockies, Blue Jays vs. Tigers, and Astros vs. Rangers.

Some "prime" interleague rivals will play six games rather than four, including Mets vs. Yankees, A's vs. Giants, Cubs vs. White Sox, and Cardinals vs. Royals.

The 95th All-Star Game will be played Tuesday, July 15, at Truist Park in Atlanta. If tradition follows, that means the Futures Game will be played July 12, the 2025 draft will begin July 13, and the Home Run Derby will be on July 14.

The regular season ends with all 30 teams in action on Sunday, Sept. 28. There will be eight divisional matchups. That indicates the postseason will begin Tuesday, Sept. 30.



Here's a look at the 2025 Opening Day schedule for Thursday, March 27. This will be the start of the season for every team with the exception of the Dodgers and Cubs, who again will open in Tokyo.

2025 MLB Opening Day schedule

Giants at Reds

Rockies at Rays

Orioles at Blue Jays

Phillies at Nationals

Pirates at Marlins

Brewers at Yankees

Guardians at Royals

Mets at Astros

Red Sox at Rangers

Twins at Cardinals

Angels at White Sox

Cubs at Diamondbacks

Tigers at Dodgers

Athletics at Mariners

Braves at Padres

Start times have not yet been announced.