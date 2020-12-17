The abbreviated 2020 MLB season is complete and the Los Angeles Dodgers are World Series champions. They defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in six games to clinch their first title since 1988. Now that the offseason is underway, here are the important dates you need to know for the winter.

Throughout the offseason my fellow CBS Sports MLB scribes and I will bring you a weekly roundtable breaking down, well, pretty much anything. The latest news, a historical question, thoughts about the future of baseball, all sorts of stuff. Last week we debated the White Sox as AL Central favorite. This week we're going to tackle Cleveland's name change.

What should be the next name of the Cleveland team?

R.J. Anderson: I've been partial to "Spiders" for reasons I can't really place. I think you could do a lot of amusing things with that nickname -- logo-wise, mascot-wise, and so on. Of course, it also carries a negative connotation in baseball circles, so I get it if they'd prefer to avoid going that route. Almost anything is an improvement over the current nickname.

Matt Snyder: Yeah, I think Spiders makes sense for various reasons. There's a connection to baseball in the city and it is a really cool nickname that seems completely under-utilized in sports even down to the high school level. Of course, it wasn't a good franchise and the Spiders hold the all-time worst record in professional baseball. Maybe they don't need to revisit it. I would have never thought of this before, but thanks to Dayn's piece on possible new names, I'm now quite fond of the Crows.

Katherine Acquavella: I'm also a fan of the popular favorite, Cleveland Spiders. Bringing the name back could help to upend the whole 'worst single-season record in baseball' thing, but furthermore, I think Spiders -- if marketed properly -- could turn out to be one of the more cooler monikers (and uniforms) in sports. So, Spiders is my No. 1 pick. But, to fill out my top three, I'll say the Cleveland Commodores and the Cleveland Guardians are the next best options. The historical significance for the Commodores name stems from Commodore Oliver Hazard Perry, who led the U.S. navy to a decisive victory over a British fleet in the Battle of Lake Erie during the War of 1812. As far as Guardians go, that's in reference to the "Guardians of Traffic" statues on Cleveland's Hope Memorial Bridge, which is just a few miles from Progressive Field.

Dayn Perry: I'm going with Cleveland Crows for reasons laid out in this piece. If you would like to know my reasoning, then I invite you to click that link and learn more. If you're not interested in why I advocate for the Cleveland Crows, then you have my respect. Thank you for your time.

Mike Axisa: To echo everyone else, Cleveland Spiders is pretty cool. The team's history is not great -- the owners of the Spiders also owned the St. Louis Perfectos, and transferred Cleveland's best players to St. Louis because it would be more profitable, leading to the Spiders going 20-134 in 1899 (still the worst record in MLB history), and folding after the season -- but I don't think it's a dealbreaker. Besides, MLB loves recycling team names (Mets, Nationals, Senators, etc.) or just stealing them from minor-league teams (Marlins, Padres), so it fits in that regard.

If MLB insists on recycling a team name, Cleveland Blues would work. The franchise played as the Blues (short for Bluebirds) in 1901 and the name allows for a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame tie-in. My incredibly boring suggestion: Cleveland Nine. A classic, old school baseball name. They could even keep the same color scheme and block "C" logo, though I reckon the team is looking to cash in on new merchandise when they rebrand. I just hope they don't go the minor-league route with Great Lakers or Green Midges or ShockWave or something like that.