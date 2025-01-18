The Major League Baseball offseason charges on, just a day after news broke that Roki Sasaki has agreed to sign with the Dodgers. Plenty of quality free agents remain (free agent tracker) and there's always the trade market. We're less than a month until spring training starts but there's work to be done, so let's get to it here and round up the news and rumors for the day.

Notably, the Blue Jays lost out on Sasaki and missing on big free agents is becoming a theme with them. Where do they turn?

Jays talking Santander

The Blue Jays are "continuing to talk to" free-agent slugger Anthony Santander, reports the New York Post, also noting that the Jays are "eyeing" Pete Alonso along with any available pitchers.

The basic takeaway is the Blue Jays are still trying to upgrade their ballclub here late in the offseason.

That lineup could certainly use some additional punch. After Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette, there aren't many reliable hitters.

Santander is a 30-year-old switch hitter who slashed .235/.308/.506 with 44 homers and 102 RBI last season. Alonso is a career .249/.339/.514 hitter who has averaged 43 homers and 112 RBI for every 162 games. Either (both?) would be a nice get for the Blue Jays.

Jays also looking for pitching

Though there's plenty of disappointment in whiffing on Sasaki, the Blue Jays "remain involved" in the starting pitching market, per sportsnet.

The rotation doesn't look too bad for the Blue Jays right now, with Kevin Gausman, José Berríos, Chris Bassitt and Bowden Francis forming a nice top four, but it couldn't hurt to add.

Jack Flaherty is the top remaining free-agent pitcher, but some others who could help are also still unsigned, such as Max Scherzer, Nick Pivetta, Andrew Heaney and José Quintana.

Cardinals 'hopeful' Arenado trade comes together

The Cardinals have been dangling third baseman Nolan Arenado all offseason and even reportedly came to an agreement in a trade to the Astros, only to have Arenado veto it. Cardinals president John Mozeliak remains "hopeful" that they'll find a way to trade him before spring training, per the Belleville News-Democrat.

"I think still a flip of a coin, but I know that's a top priority for the organization and myself, so I'll be laser focused on it until it's not."

Perhaps Alex Bregman agreeing to a deal somewhere would help, as that would remove the only obvious option for a better third baseman on the open market.

Cubs could add payroll at the trade deadline

It's odd in the offseason to mention the ability to add money before the trade deadline, but Cubs owner Tom Ricketts did just that. Via The Athletic:

"We always have the ability to add payroll if we need to at the deadline. And if there's a piece we need to keep winning, there's always that option."

The Cubs made a huge splash earlier this offseason in trading for star outfielder Kyle Tucker, but have been relatively quiet otherwise. There was hope that the trade of Cody Bellinger freed up money for another big move, but the Cubs have yet to make it and it's at least a little troubling that the framing here is the ability to add money in season instead of in the next few weeks.