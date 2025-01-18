Japanese right-hander Roki Sasaki is signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers, he announced Friday on Instagram. Sasaki, 23, was considered to be the best pitcher in the world not already under the employment of an MLB organization. His contract terms were not immediately clear after the announcement.

The Toronto Blue Jays and San Diego Padres were reportedly the other two finalists for his services.

In parts of four seasons with the Chiba Lotte Marines of the Nippon Professional Baseball league, he compiled a 2.35 ERA and a 5.76 strikeout-to-walk ratio. His 26.8% strikeout-minus-walk percentage is far and away the best by active starting pitchers to make the leap from NPB to MLB. Sasaki threw a 19-strikeout perfect game in April 2022.

Here's a translation of his Instagram post: "I have signed a minor contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers," Sasaki wrote. "It was a very difficult decision, but I will do my best to make it the right decision when I look back after my baseball career. I want to slip my sleeve on the Dodgers uniform at the opening conference, thanking everyone who has supported me this far."

Given his age and lack of service time, Sasaki was classified by MLB as an amateur free agent and thus subject to the international bonus pools. He could only sign a minor-league contract and will receive no more than an $8,233,920 signing bonus. That is the Dodgers' original $5,146,200 bonus pool plus the additional 60% each team is allowed to acquire via trades. L.A. would need to acquire that money in trades by next Thursday (Jan. 23) if they're going to raise Sasaki's signing bonus.

Soon after Sasaki's announcement, the Dodgers struck a deal sending outfield prospect Dylan Campbell to the Philadelphia Phillies for an undisclosed sum of international bonus money, reports ESPN. Similar trades are likely to follow. Campbell, 22, was the Dodgers' fourth-round pick in 2023.

Here's part of our scouting report on Sasaki, ranked as the No. 7 free agent in the class:

Sasaki has been on the global radar since throwing a 19-strikeout perfect game as a 20-year-old in 2022. He combines elite velocity with a devastating swing-and-miss splitter/forkball. Sasaki has dealt with his share of injuries, limiting him to 33 combined starts across the last two seasons. His earning potential is completely suppressed because of his amateur free agent classification. Nevertheless, a fully actualized Sasaki has a chance to be an immediate impact starter in the majors.

Sasaki's designation as an amateur free agent delayed his signing, as he waited until after bonus pools reset on Jan. 15 to make his decision. His 45-day posting window expires at 5 p.m. ET on Jan. 23, so, although he's announced he's signing with the Dodgers, Sasaki does not actually have to put pen to paper until next Thursday.

The Marines will receive a posting fee that's based on Sasaki's signing bonus. Because he' on a minor-league deal, the fee will be 25% of his bonus, so at most $2,058,480. That is a pittance compared to the $50-plus-million the Orix Buffaloes received for Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who was free to sign his $325 million contract because he was 25 and not subject to the bonus pools.

The Dodgers are likely to employ a six-man rotation this coming season. Sasaki has never thrown more than 129 1/3 innings in a season and he has had some injuries over the years. Also, Shohei Ohtani is returning from elbow surgery, and has worked on a six-man rotation throughout his MLB career. The club's rotation looks something like this:

Noticeably absent: Clayton Kershaw, who said he intends to pitch in 2025 and is an unsigned free agent. Kershaw will turn 37 in April and he missed much of last season with shoulder surgery and a toe issue. He too would benefit from a six-man rotation. The Dodgers could also look to trade May or Gonsolin, neither of whom pitched in 2024 due to Tommy John surgery.

Sasaki was teammates with Ohtani and Yamamoto on the Japan team that ran the table in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. He is said to consider Yu Darvish a mentor, so the Padres likely had some appeal. But, in the end, Sasaki could not pass up the chance to play alongside Ohtani on the defending champs and projected best team in baseball in 2025.