Much of the offseason activity for Major League Baseball is complete with spring training kicking off in just a few weeks. We're still yet to see some things settled, though, such as free agents Framber Valdez, Eugenio Suárez and Zac Gallen finding homes (free agent tracker here) and there's always the possibility another trade or two will happen as well.

Let's gather the news and rumors on this Monday.

Giants ink Bader to two-year deal

The Giants and free agent outfielder Harrison Bader have agreed to a two-year contract, per The Athletic. The deal is for $20.5 million with the possibility that incentives could get it to $21 million, according to the New York Post.

Bader, 31, played in 146 games for the Twins (96 games) and Phillies (50) last season, hitting .277/.347/.449 (117 OPS+) with 24 doubles, 17 homers, 54 RBI, 61 runs, 11 steals and 3.9 WAR. He still rates out as an excellent defensive center fielder -- which comes in handy in the spacious Oracle Park -- and he hit for good average and OPS last season, too.

Harrison Bader PHI • CF • #2 BA 0.277 R 61 HR 17 RBI 54 SB 11 View Profile

Given the landscape of the Giants' roster, Bader probably steps right in as the everyday center fielder, bumping Jung Hoo Lee to right field. Lee's range in center was a big problem last season, so this alignment should give the Giants much better outfield coverage.

Minor-league deals for former MLB names