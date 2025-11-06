MLB free agent tracker: Kyle Tucker, Alex Bregman, Framber Valdez, Kyle Schwarber, more top available players
There may not be a generational player available this winter, but there's plenty of talent on the market
The World Series is over, the Los Angeles are the 2025 champions and the offseason is here.
Most importantly, that means free agency is underway. While there's no Aaron Judge or Juan Soto on the market this winter, there's plenty of top talent still available. Kyle Tucker, a four-time All-Star who will turn 29 in January, leads the list, and though his second half left much to be desired, he could be a huge asset for any team. Alex Bregman was left on the market until late last winter but he showed no ill effects, putting up a 128 OPS+. On the pitching side, Framber Valdez, Ranger Suárez and Dylan Cease could frontline almost any rotation.
Our top 50 free agent rankings include write-ups on every player. CBS Sports will be keeping track of where they land below.
2025-26 MLB free agent tracker
|Rank
|Player
|POS
|Last Team
|New Team
|Status
|1
Kyle Tucker (28)
|OF
|2
Alex Bregman (31)
|3B
|3
Bo Bichette (27)
|SS
|4
Framber Valdez (31)
|SP
|5
Kyle Schwarber (32)
|DH
|6
Cody Bellinger (30)
|LF
|7
|Munetaka Murakami
|3B/1B
|Tokyo Yakult Swallows (NPB)
|8
Shota Imanaga (32)
|SP
|9
Pete Alonso (30)
|1B
|10
Ranger Suarez (30)
|SP
|11
Dylan Cease (29)
|SP
|12
|Tatsuya Imai
|SP
|Saitama Seibu Lions (NPB)
|13
J.T. Realmuto (34)
|C
|14
Eugenio Suarez (34)
|3B
|15
Edwin Diaz (31)
|RP
|16
Trent Grisham (29)
|CF
|17
Michael King (30)
|SP
|18
Zac Gallen (30)
|SP
|19
Devin Williams (31)
|RP
|20
Luke Weaver (32)
|RP
|21
Robert Suarez (34)
|RP
|22
|Kazuma Okamoto
|3B/1B/OF
|Yomiuri Giants (NPB)
|23
Josh Naylor (28)
|1B
|24
Ryan Helsley (31)
|RP
|25
Brandon Woodruff (32)
|SP
|26
Justin Verlander (42)
|SP
|27
Merrill Kelly (37)
|SP
|28
Gleyber Torres (28)
|2B
|29
Jorge Polanco (32)
|2B
|30
Harrison Bader (31)
|CF
|31
Ryan O'Hearn (32)
|1B
|32
Mike Yastrzemski (35)
|RF
|33
Lucas Giolito (31)
|SP
|34
Chris Bassitt (36)
|SP
|35
Brad Keller (30)
|RP
|36
Dustin May (28)
|SP
|37
Emilio Pagan (34)
|RP
|38
Phil Maton (32)
|RP
|39
Tyler Rogers (34)
|RP
|40
Cedric Mullins (31)
|CF
|41
Miguel Rojas (36)
|2B
|42
Rob Refsnyder (34)
|RF
|43
Luis Arraez (28)
|1B
|44
|Cody Ponce
|SP
|Hanwha Eagles (KBO)
|45
Zack Littell (30)
|SP
|46
Michael Conforto (32)
|LF
|47
Josh Bell (33)
|1B
|48
Isiah Kiner-Falefa (30)
|UTL
|49
Steven Matz (34)
|RP
|50
Danny Coulombe (36)
|RP