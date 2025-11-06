The World Series is over, the Los Angeles are the 2025 champions and the offseason is here.

Most importantly, that means free agency is underway. While there's no Aaron Judge or Juan Soto on the market this winter, there's plenty of top talent still available. Kyle Tucker, a four-time All-Star who will turn 29 in January, leads the list, and though his second half left much to be desired, he could be a huge asset for any team. Alex Bregman was left on the market until late last winter but he showed no ill effects, putting up a 128 OPS+. On the pitching side, Framber Valdez, Ranger Suárez and Dylan Cease could frontline almost any rotation.

Ranking top 50 MLB free agents for 2026: Kyle Tucker, Alex Bregman at top, plus landing spots for every player R.J. Anderson

Our top 50 free agent rankings include write-ups on every player. CBS Sports will be keeping track of where they land below.

2025-26 MLB free agent tracker