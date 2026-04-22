Some Yankees players went to the front office and requested that they be allowed to start wearing alternate uniforms, at least on occasion, during road games, according to The Athletic.

With 41 pennants and 27 World Series titles, the Yankees have long been the most decorated franchise in baseball. Of course, from ownership on down, it's also long been the one that takes itself the most seriously, to the point that sometimes it feels too uptight. From the rules on hair length and the facial hair ban to the uniforms, the Yankees rarely stray from the status quo. They are even the only team without last names on the backs of both the home and road uniforms.

To wit, the Yankees are the only team in baseball with just two uniforms: one home and one road. They are one of two teams to have not (yet?) taken part in having City Connect uniforms (there are eight teams with new ones this season), with the other being the vagabond Athletics -- and if there's no true home city, you can't really have a City Connect uniform.

The Yankees players in this case don't even want to get too crazy. Reportedly, they have requested to have alternate uniforms that are basically their batting practice tops, like the ones available on the MLB Shop online.

In recent years, the Yankees have loosened up a bit, by their standards, in relaxing the facial hair policy and even added a jersey sponsor.

Will they take another step away from tradition and allow for alternate jerseys? It'll be up to owner Hal Steinbrenner.