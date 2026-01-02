The holiday season is now in the rearview mirror, meaning that Major League Baseball's offseason should start to ramp up again. It'll need to: teams have only seven weeks until the beginning of spring training, yet the top four free agents on the market remain unsigned. Might that change on Friday? Below, CBS Sports has compiled all of the day's most notable moves and murmurs in one handy spot.

Yankees have made offer to Bellinger

The Yankees have submitted a formal proposal to outfielder Cody Bellinger, according to the New York Post. Specific parameters of the Yankees' offer are unknown, but it's the latest sign that New York is serious about retaining Bellinger, one of the top free-agent hitters on the market.

Cody Bellinger NYY • LF • #35 BA 0.272 R 89 HR 29 RBI 98 SB 13 View Profile

Bellinger, 30, spent last season with the Yankees after being obtained in a trade from the Cubs. He batted .272/.334/.480 (125 OPS+) with 29 home runs and 13 stolen bases. His contributions were worth an estimated 5.1 Wins Above Replacement, per the calculations housed at Baseball Reference.

Throughout the winter, Bellinger has been rumored to be the Yankees' No. 1 priority, with fellow free-agent outfielder Kyle Tucker painted as a fallback option.

Dodgers, Yankees, Cubs check on Bichette

Some of MLB's highest rollers -- the Dodgers, Yankees, and Cubs -- have at least checked in with free-agent infielder Bo Bichette's camp, per the New York Post. Bichette has previously been connected in rumors with the Blue Jays, the only team he's played for as a professional, and the Red Sox.

Bo Bichette TOR • SS • #11 BA 0.311 R 78 HR 18 RBI 94 SB 4 View Profile

Bichette, 28 in March, enjoyed a rebound season that saw him bat .311/.357/.483 (129 OPS+) with 18 home runs and four stolen bases. His contributions were worth an estimated 3.5 Wins Above Replacement, according to Baseball Reference.

Bichette has publicly signaled a willingness to move to second base to facilitate a signing.

Angels interested in Arenado

The Cardinals have already traded right-hander Sonny Gray and first baseman Willson Contreras this winter. Third baseman Nolan Arenado might join those ranks at some point before Opening Day, with The Athletic reporting that the Angels have interest in adding him to their lineup.

Nolan Arenado STL • 3B • #28 BA 0.237 R 48 HR 12 RBI 52 SB 3 View Profile

Arenado, 34, hit just .237/.289/.377 (87 OPS+) in what served as the worst offensive season of his career. He remains a strong defensive presence at the hot corner, however, it's likely that the Cardinals will need to pay down much of the $42 million that remains on his contract. The Cardinals, to their credit, have shown a willingness to send money over in both the aforementioned trades.

The Angels have an opening at third base after buying out Anthony Rendon's contract and seeing Yoán Moncada reach free agency.