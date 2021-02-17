Pitchers and catchers will begin reporting to spring training in the coming week, with MLB camps set to open on Feb. 17 for the 2021 season. The abbreviated 2020 season saw a record number of injuries, particularly among pitchers. Despite the condensed 60-game regular season schedule, 241 different pitchers spent time on the injured list for non-COVID related injuries, according to Spotrac. That's compared to 313 pitchers in a full 162-game season in 2019 and just a handful less than the entire 2016 season (273 pitchers on IL).

This lengthy list of sidelined talent is setting up for just as long a list of comeback opportunities. For that reason, we decided to put together a list of players who did not play in 2020 for injury reasons but are expected to make an impact for their respective clubs in 2021 (those who opted out for COVID-19 reasons were not included).

Here are 14 players that we believe could prove to be difference makers if they can bounce back from injury in 2021. Stats shown are career stats.

Pitchers

Luis Severino NYY • SP • 40 GS 88 ERA 3.46 SO/9 10.0 WHIP 1.15 WAR 11.7 View Profile

Yankees GM Brian Cashman said the former Cy Young finalist is targeting a "late summer" return time. Severino is one of four Yankees starting pitchers who has missed the nearly an entire season since 2018 (Corey Kluber, Domingo German, Jordan Montgomery).

Chris Sale BOS • SP • 41 GS 232 ERA 3.03 SO/9 11.1 WHIP 1.04 WAR 45.4 View Profile

He's the ace Boston needs. Will Sale be able to return to peak form considering his slender frame and steep innings volume? That remains to be seen. Sale was scheduled to throw off a mound in late January, but is expected to miss much of the first half of the 2021 season.

Noah Syndergaard NYM • SP • 34 GS 118 ERA 3.31 SO/9 9.7 WHIP 1.16 WAR 14.5 View Profile

It's tough to make out what exactly we should expect from Thor once he returns. He struggled much of 2019 before undergoing Tommy John surgery on his throwing elbow prior to the original start date for the 2020 season. But perhaps much of that decline can be attributed to his arm not being at 100 percent. He is reportedly targeting a May/June return date.

Stephen Strasburg WAS • SP • 37 GS 241 ERA 3.19 SO/9 10.6 WHIP 1.09 WAR 32.1 View Profile

The 2019 World Series MVP did technically log two starts last season before being shut down due to carpal tunnel neuritis and eventually underwent surgery in late August. The season-ending injury came just months after signing a seven-year, $245 million extension. For that reason, it's safe to say the Nationals are expecting Stras to return to dominance.

Jameson Taillon NYY • SP • GS 82 ERA 3.67 SO/9 8.1 WHIP 1.25 WAR 8.8 View Profile

As mentioned earlier, the Yankees constructed a staff with a lengthy injury history. Taillon certainly fits the mold as he looks to rebound after recovering from his second Tommy John surgery in five years. He joined the Fantasy Baseball Today podcast this past week and shared some encouraging news as he is "ready to roll" for spring.

A.J. Puk OAK • RP • 31 G 10 ERA 3.18 SO/9 10.3 WHIP 1.32 WAR .2 View Profile

A's fans have been patiently waiting for Puk's permanent arrival for sometime now. He had Tommy John surgery in 2018, received limited bullpen action in 2019, and had shoulder surgery last spring that plagued his 2020 season. Perhaps the time is finally here. Martin Gallegos of MLB.com projects the young southpaw to be a full-go for spring training and be slotted into a rotation spot.

Tommy Kahnle LAD • RP • G 285 ERA 3.82 SO/9 11.2 WHIP 1.29 View Profile

This piece is starting to sound like a broken record, but, yes, another once-dominant arm who underwent Tommy John surgery last year is Tommy Kahnle. The addition of Kahnle is more so referring to the potential for him to make an impact on the 2021 postseason, as he is expected to miss most of the regular season.

Brendan McKay TB • SP • 49 GS 11 ERA 5.14 SO/9 10.3 WHIP 1.41 View Profile

McKay was regarded as one of the highest-touted pitching prospects in baseball before making his debut in 2019. With Blake Snell heading to San Diego and Charlie Morton off to Atlanta, there is a significant hole in Tampa Bay's rotation. McKay will surely be looked upon to fill that void.

Miles Mikolas STL • SP • 39 GS 74 ERA 3.82 SO/9 6.7 WHIP 1.19 WAR 5.5 View Profile

After acquiring Nolan Arenado from Colorado in a blockbuster trade this past week, St. Louis has to like its chances in the NL Central. Welcoming back the 2019 All-Star Mikolas will certainly add to the optimism. Brendan Schaeffer of KMOV News reports he is on track to return for spring training.

Corey Kluber NYY • SP • GS 204 ERA 3.16 SO/9 9.8 WHIP 1.09 WAR 32.3 View Profile

Ah, yes. Another Yankees starting pitcher returning from season-ending surgery. That is indeed the strategy they are taking. Kluber has made just eight starts since 2018 but impressed scouts in his showcase workout before inking a deal with New York.

Chris Archer TB • SP • GS 210 ERA 3.86 SO/9 9.8 WHIP 1.25 WAR 13.3 View Profile

The Rays front-office fleecing the Pirates into sending them Austin Meadows and Tyler Glasnow for an underperforming Chris Archer is neither here nor there. OK, I lied. It is very much here and there because Archer is returning to the Rays on a one-year, $6.5 million deal. Archer missed all of the 2020 season due to thoracic outlet surgery and it's anybody's guess what version we will see when and if he returns to the mound in Tampa.

Hitters

Yordan Alvarez HOU • DH • 44 BA .312 R 60 HR 28 RBI 82 WAR 3.8 View Profile

Although the empathy of baseball fans didn't exactly come pouring out for them, the Astros were derailed by injuries in 2020. One of those significant losses was 2019 Rookie of the Year Yordan Alvarez. After waving goodbye to George Springer in free agency, the sight of a healthy Alvarez will be a pleasant one for Astros fans.

Mitch Haniger SEA • RF • 17 BA .267 R 203 HR 62 RBI 189 WAR 10.5 View Profile

Haniger enjoyed a breakout 2018 campaign before being sidelined with injuries nearly all of 2019 and all of 2020. When healthy, 26 HR and 93 RBI with an All-Star appearance is impossible to ignore -- especially for a Mariners team starved for offense. Seattle GM Jerry Dipoto called Haniger a "full go" for spring training.

Trey Mancini BAL • RF • 16 BA .276 R 243 HR 86 RBI 238 WAR 6.6 View Profile

Unlike the rest of this list, Mancini did not endure an on-field injury. Rather, he missed the entire 2020 season after being diagnosed with colon cancer. A remarkable story, Mancini has been working out five days a week and taking batting practice after being sidelined last year. The O's expect him to be ready for spring training, although what position he will play is still up in the air.