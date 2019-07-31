MLB trade deadline: Diamondbacks acquire right-hander Mike Leake from Mariners
Arizona instead added a rotation piece to replace the departing Zack Greinke
The Diamondbacks have acquired veteran right-hander Mike Leake from the Mariners, the clubs have announced. In return, the Mariners get minor-league infielder Jose Caballero.
Leake, 31, has been solid this season:
That comes to an ERA+ of 99, which is slightly better than average for a starting pitcher. For his career, he owns an ERA+ of 99 across parts of 10 big-league seasons. Leake is owed the balance of a $16 million salary for this season, and his contract includes a $15 million salary for 2020 and an $18 million mutual option/$5 million buyout for 2021. Leake's former team the Cardinals are still paying part of his remaining salary obligations.
Leake in essence replaces Zack Greinke in the Arizona rotation. Just prior to the deadline, the D-Backs sent Greinke to Houston in exchange for prospects.
Heading to the Mariners is Caballero. He's a 22-year-old utility infielder in Class A-Advanced. He's hitting .268/.388/.396 with 28 stolen bases in 43 games. He's played 22 games at third, 11 at second and nine at shortstop this season.
