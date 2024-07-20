The trade deadline in Major League Baseball is just 10 days away, and we still haven't really seen the rumor mill churn anywhere close to capacity. Some of that has to do with the imbalance between buyers and sellers right now, not to mention the number of teams that are likely undecided and preparing for either scenario.

Entering Saturday, 22 teams were within five games of a playoff spot, while the Rays were 5.5 back and Tigers were six back. If we truly have only six surefire sellers right now, that's an awfully thin market.

Still, we'll see more teams enter seller territory in the next week and that'll hopefully make things a bit more exciting. In the meantime, here are not only the rumors for the day, but also some news that could affect trade rumors altogether.

Diamondbacks planning to buy

With the Diamondbacks' win on Friday, they have taken 11 of the last 16 games and moved into a tie for the final Wild Card spot. Arizona proved last season that all any team has to do is make the playoffs to have a shot at the pennant. So, naturally, after making it to the World Series a season ago, the D-backs will be buyers.

Sure enough, D-backs general manager Mike Hazen told reporters (via MLB.com): "As of now, the calls we're making, we're looking to add talent to the team."

The rotation has been decimated by injuries, but they should get back in due time Jordan Montgomery, Eduardo Rodríguez and Merrill Kelly. Still, depth there would help and they could always use depth on the position-playing side and in the bullpen as well.

Blue Jays place Bo Bichette on injured list

The Jays are one of the biggest disappointments in baseball and look like sellers. It's unknown how far they'll go, but All-Stars Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. are only under team control through next season. If the Jays decide to blow things up, this is where they should start.

Unfortunately, Bichette has hit the IL with a calf strain, further complicating matters in what has easily been the worst season of his career.

Rays place Yandy Díaz on restricted list

There's no word on the personal matter that caused the Rays to put Díaz on the restricted list and we aren't sure how heavily they'll be sellers just yet -- or even if they'd consider selling. If they did start selling big names, Díaz could make sense. He's only under team control through 2025 and finished sixth in MVP voting last year while winning the AL batting title.

Cubs open to moving Taillon

The Cubs would be amenable to trading starting pitcher Jameson Taillon, Bruce Levine of 670 The Score in Chicago reports. The one aspect of the Cubs that has collectively been a bright spot would be starting pitching and Taillon has been a decent part of that. Through 16 starts, he's 7-4 with a 3.10 ERA (136 ERA+), 1.16 WHIP and 75 strikeouts against only 18 walks in 93 innings. He wouldn't be a frontline starter on a contender, but he'd make a fine mid-rotation guy.

The Cubs enter Saturday 3.5 games out of the NL Wild Card, so they'd probably need to play their way a bit further back before pulling the trigger on any such deal, but they haven't looked like a good team for a long time, so it's a decent bet they will fall back.

Twins Place Correa, Paddack on IL

The Twins announced Saturday that shortstop Carlos Correa and starting pitcher Chris Paddack were placed on the injured list. Paddack has a right forearm strain, which is concerning given his recent Tommy John surgery. Meanwhile, Correa has plantar fasciitis. Correa's ailment is particularly concerning based on his previous injury history. It's also something that could linger all season.

The Twins have gone 21-11 since June 8 and currently hold the second AL Wild Card spot. They are trailing the Guardians in the AL Central by five games.

The All-Star catcher hasn't played since June 9, but he's back. The Phillies have the best record in baseball even though they've seen injuries to regulars Realmuto, Trea Turner, Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and Brandon Marsh. The offense is now at full strength.

Mike Trout set to begin rehab assignment

This only moves the needle here for contenders who will be playing the Angels in the coming weeks. They are about to get much better. Full story on Trout's impending return here.