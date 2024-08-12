Mookie Betts is back in the majors and in a shocking move, the Los Angeles Dodgers have parted ways with veteran infielder Amed Rosario less than two weeks after trading for him.

Prior to the Monday night road game against the Milwaukee Brewers, the Dodgers activated Betts from the injured list and in a corresponding move designated Rosario for assignment. On July 29, the day before the trade deadline, the Dodgers acquired Rosario from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for minor-league right-hander Michael Flynn. In five games and 12 plate appearances since the trade, Rosario batted .273/.333/.364 while seeing time at three infield positions. For the season, the 28-year-old Rosario has an OPS+ of 113 with 10 stolen bases and positional flexibility. As such, he figures to find a new team soon enough. Rosario also spent time with the Dodgers last season before signing a one-year, $1.5 million deal with the Rays this past winter.

As for Betts, he's been out since June 16 with a fractured left hand – the result of his being struck by a pitch. Manager Dave Roberts has previously said that Betts upon his return will no longer bat leadoff and man shortstop. Instead, he'll bat second behind Shohei Ohtani and return to his primary position of right field, as he is doing Monday night. Whatever the details, the Dodgers will appreciate having Betts' lineup and base-running back as part of their offensive attack. At the time of his injury, Betts boasted a slash line of .304/.405/.488 (152 OPS+) with 10 home runs and nine stolen bases in 72 games.

The Dodgers enter the week with a record of 69-49 and a 3 1/2-game lead over the San Diego Padres in the NL West. L.A. is coming off a home sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates.