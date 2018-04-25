Overshadowed? Didi Gregorius is doing things no shortstop has ever done

After all that ridiculous consternation emanating from the Bronx earlier this season, the Yankees are now 13-9. They have won seven of their last nine and are starting to look like that team many thought would be a juggernaut this season. Heading into the season, we heard plenty about Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge when it came to the offense. Next in line would be Gary Sanchez.

How about Sir Didi Gregorius?

He went deep again in Tuesday's win:

Gregorius, 28, is hitting .347/.442/.787 with seven doubles, eight homers and 27 RBI this season in just 22 games. Is that good for a shortstop? It feels like it is ...

Didi Gregorius is 1st shortstop in MLB history with at least 8 HR and 27 RBI in team's 1st 22 games. — Katie Sharp (@ktsharp) April 25, 2018

... OK, so yes, it's good.

A hot start, sure, but it's not a fluke. It's a continuation. Gregorius started last season on the disabled list, but he would finish with 25 homers -- 15 of which came after the All-Star break. He then came through with a Wild Card Game home run and clubbed two more in the stunning ALDS upset of the Indians.

The plate discipline is a big part of the surge. He improved in the second half last year on the walks and strikeouts front. This year, he's struck out nine times against 15 walks. Go back to 2016 and you'll find that Gregorius only walked 19 times all season, compared to 82 strikeouts.

In looking at his profile, he's swinging at far fewer bad pitches. He's actually swinging at fewer pitches in the strike zone too, he's just making exceptional contact when he does swing and punishing the ball. He's also hitting more balls in the air -- roughly half his balls in play this season -- while pulling a lot more.

That's a good approach for a left-handed hitter in Yankee Stadium with the short right field porch. It's paying off for Gregorius, even if he was overshadowed coming into the season.