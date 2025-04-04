Friday night at Citizens Bank Park, the 5-1 Phillies will host the 8-0 Dodgers in one of the most anticipated series of the young season. It is very possibly an NLDS or NLCS preview, and the Dodgers are looking to extend what is already the longest winning streak to begin a season by a defending World Series champion in baseball history.

The Dodgers have built their powerhouse roster with great player development, shrewd trades, and also by spending a lot of money. Los Angeles opened the year with a $403 million -- $403 million! -- payroll for competitive balance tax purposes, per Cot's Baseball Contracts. That is well ahead of the second-place Mets ($328 million). The Yankees ($310 million) and Phillies ($308 million) are a distant third and fourth.

Whenever a team spends like the Dodgers have, there are cries for a salary cap and that the game is unfair. The complaints we're hearing about the Dodgers is nothing we didn't hear about the Yankees or Red Sox or any other big-spending team in the past. What does Bryce Harper think about it leading into Friday's game? He thinks the people complaining are losers.

"I don't know if people will like this, but I feel like only losers complain about what they're doing," Harper said. "I think they're a great team. They're a great organization."

"Losers" is perhaps a bit harsh, though I understand the sentiment. I'm of the belief that most people upset about the way the Dodgers are operating are not really upset with the Dodgers. They're not mad the Dodgers are ruining baseball. They're mad their team isn't the one ruining it. Being a fan also means being a hater. The game is the game.

There is definitely a conversation to be had about baseball's payroll disparity because, while almost every team could spend more than they're currently spending, not every team can spend the way the Dodgers have. At the same time, a salary cap will not force bad owners like Bob Nutting (Pirates) to spend more, and establishing a salary floor won't be so easy. But I digress.

I don't think Harper should go around calling fans who are unhappy with the game "losers," but he does have a point. The Dodgers are close to the model organization. They do everything well and they're where they are (defending champs with an 8-0 record) because they've earned it.