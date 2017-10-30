Phillies name Gabe Kapler as their new manager

The Philadelphia Phillies have identified their next manager.

That man? Los Angeles Dodgers director of player development Gabe Kapler, the team announced on Monday.

#Phillies have hired Gabe Kapler as the 54th manager in franchise history.



Join us in welcoming @gabekapler to Philly! pic.twitter.com/t8DDdMiMmd — Phillies (@Phillies) October 30, 2017

Kapler, 42, has managed before -- he served as a minor-league skipper during his one-year retirement in 2007. Since retiring for good in 2011, he's filled a variety of roles, including in television and for a time with the Tampa Bay Rays. Kapler, who is known for having an interest in sabermetrics, will be the third youngest active manager in MLB behind Andy Green (39) of the Padres and Kevin Cash (40) of the Rays.

From the Phillies:

"On behalf of the entire Phillies organization, I am very pleased to welcome Gabe Kapler to Philadelphia," said Klentak. "Gabe has a track record of leadership, winning, progressive thinking and working with young players, and we fully believe that he is the right person to guide this organization into the future." "I'm equal parts honored, humbled and excited by the opportunity with the Phillies, an elite franchise in a city rich in history, tradition, sports excellence and with amazingly passionate fans," Kapler said. "I believe there is no better place to build a winning environment, and I take that task very seriously."

Kapler played in part of 12 big-league seasons, over which he hit .268/.329/.420.

Minor-league manager Dusty Wathan was thought to be the other main candidate for the gig.