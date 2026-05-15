For the second straight season, MLB has branded a specific weekend Rivalry Weekend. It is mostly interleague play rivalries, so we won't see the throwback, traditional rivalries that are among baseball's best, such as Dodgers-Giants, Cubs-Cardinals or Yankees-Red Sox. No, these are regionally-focused or tied together in some other way (see Boston vs. Atlanta) from history.

Give credit where due, it's an incredibly difficult task to fit the schedule together in such a way to line up something resembling a rivalry on the same weekend for every single team. MLB did the best it could here, logistically. Let's keep that in mind even as I point out a few of the matchups below aren't actual rivalries.

Bring on the branded Rivalry Weekend, MLB! Let's rank the 15 battles.

15. Diamondbacks vs. Rockies

Given that these are two of the youngest teams in baseball and there's haven't been many races for the division title between the two -- the 2007 NLCS had a little beef, even if it ended in a sweep -- there just isn't much history here to fall back on. With the Rockies again being one of the worst teams in baseball and the D-backs appearing to be subpar, there isn't much juice here in 2026, either. Both fan bases hate a small handful of other teams more than one another, too.

14. Giants vs. A's

Even if Sacramento isn't too far way, the luster is lost from the Bay Series with the A's having left Oakland. There was some good history with A's vs. Giants series in the Bay, including the 1989 World Series, though that was marred by an Earthquake and just didn't feel the same once the series started back up. As for this year, the A's are in first place -- albeit only one game over .500 -- but they aren't in Oakland or in their new, permanent home yet, either. The Giants are terrible. This series isn't even in an actual MLB ballpark. It's a bummer. There always used to be a good chance for an A's-Giants series to be great.

13. Marlins vs. Rays

Does geography excite you? That's about all we've got here in the Battle of Florida or the "Citrus Series." (Could I offer up "Orange Bowl" instead, or would that feel too Miami-sided?). Given that Florida was long made up of a good number of transplants and snowbirds, you'll often see a mix of at least Yankees and Red Sox fans in the state, in addition to a litany of other teams. The die-hard followings for the Marlins and Rays just aren't big enough to have developed such a huge hatred for one another in these interleague games. And, man, you really need fan hatred to ratchet up the drama. But, hey, the Rays look awesome right now, and the Marlins aren't terrible or anything.

12. Orioles vs. Nationals

At least there's a good name here in the Beltway Series (or Battle of the Beltways). Also, who isn't excited to discuss a long-standing cable television dispute? In terms of history, from 1961-71, after the St. Louis Browns became the Baltimore Orioles, there was a bit of an Orioles-Washington Senators rivalry. The Senators became the Texas Rangers, though, and these Nats aren't even the same franchise. Only about 40 miles separate Baltimore from D.C. and I'm sure there are a decent number of Orioles fans who hate that the Nats showed up and infringed on their territory, but this one doesn't seem all too exciting to me. Maybe if both teams were great. Right now, that just isn't the case.

11. Red Sox vs. Braves

For those unaware, there's a connection between these two franchises: the city of Boston. The Braves franchise originated in Boston and was there until 1953 before moving to Milwaukee. It came to Atlanta for the 1966 season. The Red Sox started as the Boston Americans in 1901, meaning these two franchises shared Boston for over 50 years. Is that really all that interesting these days? Nah, probably not. Here in 2026, it also appears to be a mismatch, as the Red Sox have been bad and the Braves have been one of the best teams in baseball, currently sitting with MLB's best record.

10. Blue Jays vs. Tigers

From 1967-97, these two teams were both in the AL East, and there were some hot division battles involving the two in the '80s. In 1987, for example, the 98-win Tigers won the division over the Jays by two games. Toronto and Detroit are relatively close in proximity, too, but otherwise there isn't a ton left here. Both teams are planning to contend this season and both were playoff teams last year, meaning there's always the possibility of good baseball. Of course, both teams have disappointed to this point. In fact, the Tigers have looked awful of late.

9. Padres vs. Mariners

Regarding history, there's really none here. There's been a push to call this the Vedder Cup, after Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder, who has lived in both cities. Of course, Vedder is a Cubs fan, so I'm lost at that being the big connection. These two teams do have something in common, and it's that they are two of the five franchises in baseball to have never won the World Series. Again, it's thin as far as history goes. As for how good the teams are this season, there could well end up being something here. The Mariners have been disappointing, but also have a lot of talent and were in the ALCS last season. They are only a game out of first right now. The Padres are no strangers to the playoffs these days, either, and have been right with the Dodgers for first in the NL West these last few weeks.

8. Brewers vs. Twins

I often talk about how much the fans hate the other team (or fan base) as part of what can make a rivalry juicy and there's a big reason for that. Players feed off crowds during intense sports battles. If the fans are extra amped, it can bleed onto the field. I bring this up here because it's worth noting that these two fan bases are plenty capable of hating one another. Just look at the Packers vs. Vikings. Yep. It's there. We just need something to bring it to the surface on the baseball diamond. The "Border Battle" here with Wisconsin and Minnesota never gets too ugly, but we could use a little bitterness this weekend. Get after it, Twins and Brewers.

7. Rangers vs. Astros

For a long time, there wasn't much here. The Astros and Rangers were in different leagues and weren't very successful franchises, historically. Then the Astros went to the American League West and became an AL dynasty. In 2023, the Rangers had enough and went toe-to-toe with them, taking them out in the ALCS and winning the World Series. There was beef, too, as we even saw a rare fracas during the playoffs, which was followed up by trash talk during a World Series parade. A few years ago, this was all kinds of fun. Things have fizzled a bit since, but there are still plenty of the players from the 2023 teams that made this series pop.

6. Dodgers vs. Angels

The Freeway Series is a bit one-sided. The Dodgers are obviously the model franchise in Major League Baseball right now, having won two straight World Series titles, and they're a fixture in the playoffs. The Angels haven't made the playoffs since 2014 (the Dodgers haven't missed the playoffs since 2012). They've become a punchline for essentially wasting Mike Trout's career and some of Shohei Ohtani's. Dodgers fans don't really care about the Angels. Do Angels fans care about the Dodgers? Probably. They probably hate them. Jealously breeds Little Brother Syndrome. The good thing about matchups like this is fanbases like the Angels will get really serious if their team wins the series. The underdog fan base getting excited is always a fun possibility.

5. Royals vs. Cardinals

It's the I-70 Series, because nothing gets people excited like a highway! Both teams reside in Missouri, of course, so there's some overlap with their fan bases, geographically. Due to how they've always been in separate leagues, however, there isn't a ton of bad blood. Even when they played in the 1985 World Series and it went seven games, in which the Royals emerged victorious, the villain for Cardinals fans became an umpire more than the Royals. There might be some juice on-field this season, though, as the Cardinals have been one of the biggest surprises while the Royals have been one of the more disappointing teams. There's intrigue in that.

4. Reds vs. Guardians

It's the Ohio Cup. Northeast Ohio vs. Southwest Ohio. Cedar Point vs. Kings Island. Pierogies vs. Beanless Chili! Terry Francona had a very successful run with Cleveland and he's now in Cincinnati. Both of these ballclubs have a ton of history, there just isn't much with one another for the same reason that we've mentioned in many of these: They've always been in different leagues. Both teams look to be contending this season after each making the playoffs last year, so there's good on-field product to be viewed. The Guardians are in first place and though the Reds are in last, they still have a winning record.

3. Phillies vs. Pirates

These are obviously the two teams from Pennsylvania and both have been around for a long, long time -- in fact going back to 1883 the league has housed both teams. This is one of the few matchups this Rivalry Weekend with two teams from the same league, too, so there's at least a little rivalry history here. Both were NL East teams from 1969-93. In that span, the Pirates won the division nine times and the Phillies took six. It was a decent rivalry at the time. Since then, things have dialed back, especially with the Pirates not having contended much. This time around, though, it looks like both teams can at least be playoff contenders. It's a good and fun one with a little bit of relatively recent history.

2. Yankees vs. Mets

Heading into the season, this would've been the pick for No. 1 by a country mile. Two of the biggest spending teams in baseball with lots of personalities in the largest market in the sport. Plus, both were in the LCS in 2024 with the Yankees getting to the World Series. Juan Soto was on the Yankees in 2024, but the Mets outbid the Yankees for his services the following offseason. Could the Mets swing this thing from Little Brother to taking over the city? Not so much. The Mets have fallen on hard times since the middle of June last season and have been one of the worst teams in baseball in 2026. The Yankees are a strong AL contender. We do have the game at Citi Field, at least, which means Mets fans will be all riled up at the possibility of their team ruining the weekend for Yankees fans. Also, the Mets have won three straight while the Yankees are in a bit of rough patch. There's an opening for fireworks.

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1. Cubs vs. White Sox

We've heard the Windy City Showdown but Crosstown Classic is more common. Obviously, the history can't be too extensive -- other than fans taunting one another -- given that they have always been in different leagues and aren't exactly World Series regulars. Still, they used to play an exhibition game during the season (Michael Jordan once starred for the White Sox), and in 2006 there was a big interleague brawl in which Michael Barrett slugged A.J. Pierzynski at home plate.

The Cubs are in first place and have played great baseball for a few long stretches this season. They already have two separate 10-game winning streaks. The White Sox aren't that bad anymore and actually have quite an intriguing team with power and speed. In fact, they've won five in a row and have a winning record at 22-21, sitting just one game out of first place.

Both fan bases generally hate the other team, though the hatred is far stronger from the South Side. Fortunately, that's where this game is. The White Sox fans will be treating this as their early season World Series with the Big Bad Cubs in the opposing dugout. The Cubs are better, but the White Sox are fully capable of winning the series, even sweeping it.

This one is the best series of the weekend.

Also, if you're into such things, the all-time series is close. The Cubs lead 77-75. A White Sox sweep puts them back on top here. It should be noted, too, that the White Sox haven't won a series in this matchup since 2022. Their fans will be more than ready.