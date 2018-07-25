Rays send swingman Matt Andriese to Diamondbacks for two prospects

The Tampa Bay Rays announced on Wednesday that they have sent starter/reliever Matt Andriese to the Diamondbacks in a deal that brings back two prospects.

Andriese, 28, is a nice swingman to add to a contending team's pitching staff. In four starts this season, Andriese has pitched to a 3.18 ERA; in 23 games as a reliever, he's pitched to a 4.28 ERA. He's been more of an "opener" and hasn't really gone deep in any of his starts, as he's only thrown 11 1/3 innings in those four starts. Still, he's made 48 starts in his career. He's capable of doing that.

For now, though, expect Andriese to join the D-Backs' bullpen as a long reliever. The rotation is set with Zack Greinke, Patrick Corbin, Robbie Ray, Clay Buchholz and Zack Godley. Shelby Miller is expected to return from injury and join the bullpen at some point, so unless the D-Backs elect to move him back to the rotation or go with Matt Koch or Braden Shipley, an injury to one of the five rotation members could open a spot for Andriese.

The return to the Rays is Triple-A catcher Michael Perez and Class A pitcher Brian Shaffer.

Perez, 25, is hitting .284/.342/.417 this season and has thrown out 16 of 30 would-be base-stealers for Reno.

Shaffer, 21, was considered a top-25 prospect in the Diamondbacks' system. He was their sixth-round pick in 2017 out of the University of Maryland. For Kane County this season, he went 7-5 with a 2.70 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 109 strikeouts against 21 walks in 106 2/3 innings. He's definitely the key piece here for the Rays.

The Diamondbacks sit a half-game out of both the NL West and the second NL wild card after Wednesday's loss.