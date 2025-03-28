The Tampa Bay Rays and Colorado Rockies each open their 2025 MLB seasons when the square off on Friday, March 28. Due to extensive damage to the roof of Tropicana Field, the Rays will play their home games at George M. Steinbrenner Field, the Spring Training home of the Yankees, this season. Tampa Bay finished the 2024 season with an overall record of 80-82, including a mark of 42-39 in home games. The Rockies finished the 2024 season with the worst record in the National League at 61-101, including a 24-57 record in road games. Kyle Freeland is expected to start for Colorado, while Ryan Pepiot is projected to be on the mound for the Rays.

First pitch at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida is set for 4:10 p.m. ET. Tampa is a -203 favorite on the money line (risk $203 to win $100) in the latest Rockies vs. Rays odds from SportsLine consensus, while the Rockies are +168 underdogs. The over/under, or total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, is 8. Before making any Rockies vs. Rays picks, be sure to check out the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer simulation model.

Rays vs. Rockies money line: Tampa Bay -203, Colorado +168

Rays vs. Rockies over/under: 8 runs

Rays vs. Rockies run line: Rays -1.5 (+109)

Colorado is expected to send veteran left-hander Kyle Freeland to the mound. Freeland has battles some consistency issues during the last few seasons, but remains one of the most successful pitchers in Rockies' history. The Denver native has been dominant at times during his eight seasons in the Big Leagues and was a legitimate Cy Young contender in 2018.

The Rockies have a core group of young players that is extremely talented. Shortstop Ezequiel Tovar is a rising star and is coming off a Gold Glove campaign in 2024. Tovar also his .269 with 26 home runs and 78 RBI last season.

The Rays are consistently competitive in the AL East, one of the toughest divisions in MLB. Tampa Bay is expected to start Ryan Pepiot on Friday. Last year was Pepiot's first full season in the Majors, and the 27-year-old finished with a record of 8-8 with an ERA of 3.60 and WHIP of 1.15 in 130.0 innings.

Offensively, the Rays are led by veteran first baseman Yandy Diaz. The 33-year-old Cuban hit .281 with 14 home runs and 65 RBI. Shortstop Jose Caballero is a terror on the bases for Tampa Bay. In 2024, Caballero finished with 44 stolen bases in 2024.

