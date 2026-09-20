The Boston Red Sox are going to the postseason. The Red Sox punched their ticket on Sunday with a loss by the Houston Astros. It is Boston's second straight trip to the playoffs after reaching the postseason just once from 2019-24. Although it is not yet locked in, the Red Sox will likely play the rival New York Yankees in the Wild Card Series.

The postseason clincher comes after the Red Sox started the season 32-46, an ugly opening that saw manager Alex Cora lose his job and Craig Breslow, the team's chief baseball officer, field questions about his own job security. On June 25, the Red Sox beat the Yankees in the first of four games at Fenway Park to begin this run to a postseason berth. They went on to sweep that four-game series and have baseball's best record since June 25.

Credit the pitching staff, especially the rotation. Trade addition Sonny Gray, free-agent signing Ranger Suárez, and homegrown lefty Payton Tolle lead a rotation that is top five in WAR. The bullpen, anchored by closer Aroldis Chapman, has been among baseball's best as well. The offense picked it up midseason to support that dynamite pitching staff.

Last year, the Red Sox lost the Wild Card Series in three games at Yankee Stadium. They'll most likely get a chance to avenge that defeat this postseason. Here now are three reasons this Red Sox team could go all the way and win the World Series.

1. They keep the ball in the park

We see it every postseason: Home runs reign supreme in October. It is very, very hard to build a rally around multiple hits and walks in one inning, especially when teams lean so heavily on their best pitchers in the postseason. You need to be able to put points on the board with one swing. Here are the numbers from the last few years:



Reg. season R/G Reg. season HR/G Post. R/G Post. HR/G 2022 4.28 1.07 3.66 1.16 2023 4.62 1.21 4.10 1.34 2024 4.39 1.12 4.21 1.14 2025 4.45 1.16 4.01 1.20

Fewer runs per game are scored in the postseason, yet home runs per game go up. Home runs get you to heaven in October and the Red Sox are one of the best teams in the game at keeping the ball in the park. They've allowed the third-fewest home runs in baseball and are one of three teams with a sub-1.0 HR/9. Boston's home run suppression is a tremendous advantage.

2. Their pitching staff is very left-handed

And in the American League in 2026, that's a plus. The Toronto Blue Jays, Cleveland Guardians, and Tampa Bay Rays are in the bottom 10 in baseball in OPS against left-handed pitching this season. The Yankees, Boston's likely Wild Card Series opponent, are top 10 in OPS against lefties, though several of their regulars are lefties who struggle with southpaws (Jazz Chisholm Jr., Luis Gárcia Jr., Ryan McMahon, Austin Wells).

Gray will be the only right-hander in the Red Sox's postseason rotation; he figures to be joined by three lefties in Tolle, Suárez, and Jake Bennett. Chapman and Erik Miller give interim manager Chad Tracy two shutdown lefties in the bullpen. It's possible lefties will throw something like 75% of Boston's postseason innings. Maybe more. That's a major plus in this year's AL.

3. They're road warriors

At 46-35, the Red Sox have the fourth-best road record in baseball. They're surprisingly mediocre at Fenway Park (38-37), but they're excellent on the road and comfortable going into another team's building. The Red Sox are very likely to be the road team in the Wild Card Series and would be the road team in the ALDS no matter what. Their record away from Boston is a plus.

"It's impressive," Tracy said following the team's 9-0 road trip in July (via MLB.com). "I think when you leave on the plane to start the road trip, the mindset's like, 'Let's try to go win (every) series ... That's the mindset."