MLB blooper of the year? Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. homers thanks to colliding Marlins outfielders

It's better to be lucky than good, but it's best to be lucky and good. Thursday night at Truist Park in Atlanta, Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. was both when he clubbed a two-run home run against the Marlins (GameTracker).

Acuña crushed the ball, then center fielder Esteury Ruiz and left fielder Heriberto Hernandez ran into each other and knocked the ball over the wall.

Here's the play:

Nothing will ever top Carlos Martinez's home run off Jose Canseco's head -- that is the ultimate sports blooper -- but two outfielders running into each other and knocking a ball over the wall for a homer gives Canseco a run for his money.

The home run was Acuña's third in 10 games since returning from his latest hamstring strain. He went 6 for 34 (.176) with two homers and 12 strikeouts in his first nine games back. Acuña's timing isn't all the way there following the injury, but he's getting closer.

The Braves are the hottest team in baseball outside Boston right now. They've won seven straight games and 15 of their last 20 games to re-open an 8 ½-game lead in the NL East over the Phillies. It was down to two games as recently as July 18.

The Braves are a half-game ahead of the Dodgers for the NL's second seed and thus a Wild Card Series bye.