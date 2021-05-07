On Thursday, the Los Angeles Angels designated first baseman Albert Pujols for assignment. Pujols is currently in the final season of a 10-year, $240 million contract, which he signed back in 2011.

During Friday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," David Samson weighed in on Pujols' tenure with the Angels and believes it is a "failure."

"The way you judge a tenure is based on his performance and your team's performance," Samson said. "If you go back and look, it's an absolute, abject failure. It's not me saying to you that Albert Pujols isn't a first-ballot Hall of Famer. What I am saying is that when you have a job to run a team, you can't be emotional about a player at the end of his career, even if that player is one of the top five hitters of all-time. The fact that the Angels waited this long to designate him is only because the owner and president could not find a soft landing."

Earlier this week, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reported that Pujols was upset that he wasn't in Wednesday's lineup against a left-handed pitcher. The decision reportedly came from the Angels front office, not the team's manager Joe Maddon. In addition, Pujols has indicated to the team that he doesn't want to be a bench player.

The 41-year old Pujols is currently hitting .198/.250/.372 with five home runs in 92 at-bats this season. He has started 20 of the team's 29 games at first base while serving as the designated hitter for an additional two games. Once Pujols clears waivers and is a free agent, he will still be owed his $30 million salary for the 2021 season.