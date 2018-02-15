The first wave of spring injuries is here, leaving Mariners without first baseman
Ryon Healy and Troy Tulowitzki are dealing with injuries already
Pitchers and catchers have reported, and that meant it was only a matter of time before the first wave of injury reports came crashing to the shores. The wave arrived on Thursday, with a number of players revealed as to be suffering from some malady or another.
Let's review some of the most notable injuries, shall we?
By far the most significant development of the day on this front, as Ryon Healy underwent an operation rather than pulling or stubbing something.
The Mariners acquired Healy from the Athletics during the winter with an eye on him occupying first base for the foreseeable future behind his high-grade power. He's now at risk of missing the beginning of the season, which would leave Seattle turning to Dan Vogelbach to fill their first-base needs. It could be a brief, but important assignment for Vogelbach, who has to prove he can hit big-league pitching before he's dismissed as nothing more than a Quad-A player.
There's a reason the Blue Jays spent the offseason adding extra infielders like Yangervis Solarte and Aledmys Diaz. There's just no sense in pretending Troy Tulowitzki and Devon Travis are reliable -- at least not for full seasons.
Sure enough, Tulowitzki has already aggravated a bone spur in his heel. The Blue Jays don't believe surgery will be necessary, but it's something that could affect his availability in the short term, and might pop up throughout the season.
This one didn't take place at camp. Rather, Danny Salazar suffered through some rotator cuff inflammation in mid-January. Because he's a few weeks behind everyone else, it's possible that this affects his availability at the start of the year. If Salazar requires time on the disabled list, the Indians could turn to Mike Clevinger to fill in.
This, like most bumps and bruises right now, is a wait-and-see issue at this point, as Opening Day remains more than a month off.
