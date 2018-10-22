World Series 2018 odds, picks, predictions for Red Sox vs. Dodgers from advanced computer model

The 2018 World Series commences Tuesday with the Boston Red Sox hosting the Los Angeles Dodgers at 8:09 p.m. ET from Fenway Park. After dropping the ALCS opener to Houston, the Red Sox knocked off the reigning World Series champs with four consecutive wins. The Dodgers dispatched the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS in four games before outlasting the Brewers in a thrilling seven-game NLCS. The Red Sox are favored in the best-of-seven battle at -135 on the money line in the latest 2018 World Series odds. That means it would take a $135 wager on Boston to win $100. The Dodgers are +115 (risk $100 to win $115).

Before you make any 2018 World Series picks, you need to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say. The computer model simulates the complete World Series 10,000 times -- every conceivable pitch, at-bat and inning. It has been used to power projections at the three largest Fantasy sports sites. And it has been dialed in when it comes to L.A. and Boston, predicting a Red Sox vs. Dodgers World Series since the All-Star break.

We can tell you the model projects a 31.6 percent chance this series goes the distance, the most likely length. There's a 30.5 percent chance it ends in six games. Regardless, the model sees a strong value in one of these teams. You can only see which team to back at SportsLine.

The model knows Game 1 features a marquee pitching matchup as Boston starts Chris Sale (12-4, 2.11 ERA). In the regular season, Sale averaged an unbelievable 13.5 strikeouts per nine innings and had a 0.86 WHIP.

Red Sox star J.D. Martinez is hitting .313 with nine RBI this postseason. Shortstop Xander Bogaerts is tops on the team with 10 hits and is batting .271. Boston reliever Craig Kimbrel has been knocked around a bit in the 2018 MLB playoffs, but is a perfect 5 for 5 in save opportunities despite a 7.11 ERA. He's averaging more than one strikeout per inning.

Just because the Red Sox have plenty of firepower doesn't mean they're the better value on the money line, or will win it all.

The Dodgers will lean heavily on lefty ace Clayton Kershaw to deliver the team its first World Series title in 30 years. Kershaw was 9-5 in the regular season with a 2.73 ERA and 1.04 WHIP. In the playoffs, he's 2-1 with a 2.37 ERA and even more impressive 0.79 WHIP.

Outfielder Chris Taylor leads Los Angeles in postseason batting average at .360, while shortstop Manny Machado has racked up 11 hits and leads the squad in home runs (three), RBI (nine) and slugging percentage (.500). Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen has been lights out in the playoffs, notching three saves while allowing no earned runs and just two hits in six appearances.

So who wins this best-of-seven series between the Red Sox and the Dodgers? And where does all the value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which team will be World Series champ from the proven computer model that predicted this exact World Series matchup.