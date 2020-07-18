Yankees starting pitcher Domingo German hinted on social media that he is leaving baseball -- at least for the time being -- and might not return to the sport.

German, who is ineligible for the 2020 regular season as he serves a domestic violence suspension, made a few cryptic Instagram posts. Those include the following, which appears to have now been deleted but was screenshotted by MLB.com's Bryan Hoch:

German later shared the following Instagram post:

Via Google Translate, here's part of the post:

If I decide not to return I will be proud of my effort in my 11-year career. God bless everyone who supported me

Yankees manager Aaron Boone was reportedly asked about the posts and he responded that he was aware and had no further comment. Reading the tea leaves here, German has left the team for the 2020 season and might not ever come back. It's unclear exactly what has impacted German's decision.

German, 27, was issued an 81-game suspension in 2019. He still has 63 games left to serve, so he wasn't going to be able to play in 2020 anyway -- at least not in the 60-game regular season. Before the suspension last season, he was 18-4 with a 4.03 ERA in 143 innings.