Yankees' Jazz Chisholm celebrates with lollipops after go-ahead home run vs. Tigers

You have to give Jazz Chisholm Jr. this much: he's never boring. Monday night, the Yankees second baseman made headlines when television cameras caught him with a lollipop in his mouth while playing the field. While playing the field with the Yankees down 4-1 in the fifth inning, specifically. Up big in a blowout? Maybe that flies. Not down in the middle of the game, though.

"I talked to him about it and it should be over with," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday, adding he didn't know Chisholm played with the lollipop until after Monday's game (via MLB.com). "I mean, let's face it. I was annoyed by it. I addressed it. And at the end of the day, it's not that big of a deal."

Chisholm said the conversation between him and Boone will remain private. Monday was the second time he played with a lollipop this season, it should be noted. He had one in his mouth during an at-bat against the Red Sox in April. Chisholm did not have to make a play on the ball while sucking on the lollipop Monday.

Sure enough, the spotlight again found Chisholm on Tuesday. He clubbed a go-ahead two-run home run against the Tigers in the top of the sixth inning, then made sure to show the bucket of lollipops to the camera when he got back to the dugout. To the action footage:

Chisholm started the season slowly and did not hit his first home run until New York's 25th game on April 23. Tuesday's homer was his 12th in 52 games since, and his sixth in the last 18 games.

In an effort to snap out of his early season slump last month, Chisholm began using his Giancarlo Stanton's pants and, eventually, Aaron Judge's bats as well. "Definitely didn't ask him. Like a big brother, little brother thing," he joked when asked about using Judge's bat.

This is Chisholm's second full season with the Yankees. He was acquired from the Marlins at the 2024 trade deadline. Last season Chisholm joined Bobby Bonds and Alfonso Soriano as the only 30-30 players in Yankees history. He will be a free agent after this season.