UFC International Fight Week has arrived but the road here was bumpy. Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka 2 rescues UFC 303 on short notice after Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler was scrapped due to injury.

Pereira and Prochazka headline Saturday's pay-per-view in a rematch from their November clash for the vacant light heavyweight title, a fight Pereira won via second-round TKO. It's far from the only short-notice fight on a main card plagued with issues

A co-main event barnburner between Brian Ortega and Diego Lopes was added to bolster the card following major turbulence with a 205-pound fight on the card. Anthony Smith vs. Roman Dolidze is the latest permutation of a cursed game of light heavyweight hot potato. Jamahal Hill vs. Khalil Rountree was the original co-main event before Carlos Ulberg replaced Rountree. Hill was subsequently injured and replaced by Smith. Most recently, Ulberg was forced off the card and replaced by middleweight contender Dolidze.

UFC's next PPV takes place across the pond. Leon Edwards and Tom Aspinall defend their welterweight and interim heavyweight titles, respectively, in rematches of fights requiring decisive conclusions. Edwards previously fought Belal Muhammad to a no-contest in March 2021, the champ's only blemish in eight years. Aspinall's only loss in eight UFC appearances was a knee injury seconds into his London headliner against Curtis Blaydes in 2022.

