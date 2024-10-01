UFC is back on pay-per-view this Saturday. Alex Pereira's vicious knockout power and unrivaled activity as champion have made him one of the promotion's more popular acts. "Poaton" defends the UFC light heavyweight title for the third time this year at UFC 307.

Pereira goes blow-for-blow with fellow striker Khalil Rountree Jr. in UFC 307's main event. Their six combined victories in 2023 and 2024 have all ended via KO. The co-main event also has a title at stake. UFC women's bantamweight champ Raquel Pennington makes her first defense against former titleholder Julianna Pena. Other notable fighters on the card include Jose Aldo, Kayla Harrison and Stephen Thompson.

Three weeks later, UFC featherweight champ Ilia Topuria makes his first title defense against former undisputed champ and current BMF titleholder Max Holloway at UFC 308 on Oct. 26. The only other PPV main event currently announced is Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic for the heavyweight crown at UFC 309 in November.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2024. Be sure to check back on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule