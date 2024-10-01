ufc-belt-generic.jpg
UFC is back on pay-per-view this Saturday. Alex Pereira's vicious knockout power and unrivaled activity as champion have made him one of the promotion's more popular acts. "Poaton" defends the UFC light heavyweight title for the third time this year at UFC 307.

Pereira goes blow-for-blow with fellow striker Khalil Rountree Jr. in UFC 307's main event. Their six combined victories in 2023 and 2024 have all ended via KO. The co-main event also has a title at stake. UFC women's bantamweight champ Raquel Pennington makes her first defense against former titleholder Julianna Pena. Other notable fighters on the card include Jose Aldo, Kayla Harrison and Stephen Thompson.

Three weeks later, UFC featherweight champ Ilia Topuria makes his first title defense against former undisputed champ and current BMF titleholder Max Holloway at UFC 308 on Oct. 26. The only other PPV main event currently announced is Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic for the heavyweight crown at UFC 309 in November.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2024. Be sure to check back on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule

EventDateMain eventWeight classLocationTV
UFC 307Oct. 5Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.
Light heavyweight titleSalt Lake City
ESPN+ PPV
UFC Fight Night
Oct. 12
Brandon Royval vs. Tatsuro Taira
FlyweightLas Vegas
ESPN+
UFC Fight Night
Oct. 19
Anthony Hernandez vs. Michel Pereira Middleweight
Las Vegas ESPN+
UFC 308
Oct. 26
Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway
Featherweight title
Abu Dhabi
ESPN+ PPV
UFC Fight Night
Nov. 2
Brandon Moreno vs. Amir Albazi
Flyweight
Edmonton, Canada
ESPN+
UFC Fight Night Nov. 9
TBA
TBA Las Vegas
ESPN+
UFC 309
Nov. 16
Jon Jones (c) vs. Stipe Miocic
Heavyweight titleNew York
ESPN+ PPV
UFC Fight Night Nov. 23
Petr Yan vs. Deiveson Figueiredo
BantamweightMacau, China
ESPN+
UFC 310
Dec. 7
TBA TBA Las Vegas
ESPN+ PPV
UFC Fight Night Dec. 14
TBA TBA Tampa, Florida
ESPN+