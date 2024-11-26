UFC is gearing up for its final pay-per-view of 2024. On Dec. 7, the mixed martial arts organization returns to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for UFC 310.

UFC 310 was generally seen as a card for hardcore fans featuring many intriguing fights but lacking mainstream draws. That perception was exasperated once UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad pulled out of the main event with a bone infection. UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja's co-main event title defense against promotional newcomer and former Rizin champion Kai Asakura was promoted to the main event.

Shavkat Rakhmonov was originally scheduled to challenge Muhammad but settled for a co-main event fight with Ian Machado Garry instead.

Muhammad's injury had a domino effect that reached the final UFC card of the year. Joaquin Buckley had planned to fight Garry in the main event of UFC Fight Night in Tampa, Florida on Dec. 14, but will now meet Colby Covington. Amanda Ribas, Mackenzie Dern, Cub Swanson, Billy Quarantillo, Adrian Yanez and Michael Johnson are among the notable names on the Tampa card.

Upcoming UFC Schedule