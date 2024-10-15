Middleweights ranked in the UFC's official top 15 meet in the main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday. Anthony Hernandez and Michel Pereira make their case for a fight against one of the division's stalwarts next.

"Fluffy" Hernandez is one of the division's bigger success stories. After a 1-2 start, Hernandez rattled off five consecutive wins. Highlights include Roman Kopylov, Edmen Shahbazyan, Marc-Andre Barriault and Rodolfo Vieira stoppages. Pereira made a fool of himself after missing weight against Tristan Connelly and hitting Diego Sanchez with an illegal knee, losing both fights. Pereira has since achieved eight consecutive wins, including three straight stoppages since moving up full-time to 185 pounds.

UFC returns to PPV on Oct. 26 with two of the best fights matchmakers can book. UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria makes his first defense against former undisputed champ and current BMF titleholder Max Holloway at UFC 308. A middleweight co-main event between former champ Robert Whittaker and Khamzat Chimaev is set. The only other PPV main event currently announced is Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic for the heavyweight crown at UFC 309 in November.

