Islam Makhachev is still UFC lightweight champion but Dustin Poirier put forth one hell of an effort at UFC 302. The pay-per-view was the first of five UFC cards in June, culminating with Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler at UFC 303 during International Fight Week.

UFC gears up for its second of three consecutive Fight Nights between the two PPVs. Last week, Nassourdine Imavov scored the biggest win of his career by stopping Jared Cannonier on June 8 in a finish that some called an early stoppage. The promotion returns to the UFC Apex on June 15 for a card headlined by flyweights Alex Perez and Tatsuro Taira. Perez snapped a three-fight losing streak by knocking out Matheus Nicolau on short notice. Now he looks to snap Taira's perfect 15-0 run.

The finale in the Fight Night trio is arguably the best. Robert Whittaker and Khamzat Chimaev take part in a middleweight title eliminator in Saudi Arabia. The undercard features Sergei Pavlovich, Johnny Walker, Kelvin Gastelum and Shara Magomedov.

UFC IFW closes out the month as fight fans migrate to Las Vegas for several days of festivities. McGregor vs. Chandler is the big ticket item on an otherwise lackluster card. Former light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill fights Carlos Ulberg in the co-main event after Khalil Rountree withdrew from the fight. The other most notable names on the card are Cub Swanson and Joe Pyfer.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2024.

Upcoming UFC Schedule