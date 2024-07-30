Belal Muhammad upset Leon Edwards to become UFC welterweight champion, Tom Aspinall called out heavyweight champ Jon Jones and Paddy Pimblett broke into the official UFC lightweight rankings to close out July. Heading into August, there are some interesting things on the horizon.

A top-quality UFC Fight Night channels Fight Island as the promotion returns to Etihad Arena on Yas Island, United Arab Emirates. Cory Sandhagen and Umar Nurmagomedov collide in a bantamweight title eliminator that should crown a challenger for Sean O'Malley vs. Merab Dvalishili. The six-fight main card includes Marlon "Chito" Vera vs. Deiveson Figueiredo, Tony Ferguson vs. Michael Chiesa and appearances from up-and-comers Shara "Bullet" Magomedov and Joel Alvarez.

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis and former champ Israel Adesanya settle their bad blood at UFC 305 in Perth, Australia on Aug. 17. Du Plessis makes his first title defense after defeating Sean Strickland. Adesanya looks to reclaim his title for a second time after being upset by Strickland last September. The Oceanic region is well represented at UFC 305 with the likes of Dan Hooker, Steve Erceg, Kai Kara France and Tai Tuivasa competing.

Upcoming UFC Schedule