Welterweight contenders hope to get back on track in the main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday, Sept. 7. Gilbert Burns and Sean Brady headline UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas.

By recent standards, UFC returns from a one-week hiatus with a decent Apex Fight Night. Former welterweight title challenger Burns was beating Jack Della Maddalena on the scorecards before suffering a knockout with 77 seconds left in the final round. Brady bounced back from his only career loss to Belal Muhammad, which aged well after Muhammad became the welterweight champion in July, by submitting Kelvin Gastelum. Impressive prospects Steve Garcia and Natalia Silva are on the card, plus former champion Jessica Andrade and often exciting flyweight Matt Schnell.

UFC is back on pay-per-view the following week for UFC 306, dubbed Noche UFC, on Sept. 14. The Mexican Independence Day weekend card is the promotion's big debut at The Sphere in Las Vegas. UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili headlines the card, plus the trilogy fight between women's flyweight champion Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko. Brian Ortega vs. Diego Lopes has also been rescheduled for The Sphere.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2024. Be sure to check back on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule