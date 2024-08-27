ufc-belt-generic.jpg
Welterweight contenders hope to get back on track in the main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday, Sept. 7. Gilbert Burns and Sean Brady headline UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas.

By recent standards, UFC returns from a one-week hiatus with a decent Apex Fight Night. Former welterweight title challenger Burns was beating Jack Della Maddalena on the scorecards before suffering a knockout with 77 seconds left in the final round. Brady bounced back from his only career loss to Belal Muhammad, which aged well after Muhammad became the welterweight champion in July, by submitting Kelvin Gastelum. Impressive prospects Steve Garcia and Natalia Silva are on the card, plus former champion Jessica Andrade and often exciting flyweight Matt Schnell.

UFC is back on pay-per-view the following week for UFC 306, dubbed Noche UFC, on Sept. 14. The Mexican Independence Day weekend card is the promotion's big debut at The Sphere in Las Vegas. UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili headlines the card, plus the trilogy fight between women's flyweight champion Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko. Brian Ortega vs. Diego Lopes has also been rescheduled for The Sphere.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2024. Be sure to check back on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule

EventDateMain eventWeight classLocationTV
UFC Fight Night
Sept. 7
Gilbert Burns vs. Sean Brady
Welterweight
Las Vegas
ESPN+
UFC 306
Sept. 14
Sean O'Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili
Bantamweight title
Las Vegas
ESPN+ PPV
UFC Fight Night
Sept. 28
Renato Moicano vs. Benoit Saint Denis
LightweightsParis
ESPN+
UFC 307Oct. 5Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.
Light heavyweight titleSalt Lake City
ESPN+ PPV
UFC Fight Night
Oct. 12
TBA
TBA Las Vegas
ESPN+
UFC Fight Night
Oct. 19
Michel Pereira vs. Anthony Hernandez
Middleweight
Las Vegas ESPN+
UFC 308
Oct. 26
Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway
Featherweight title
Abu Dhabi
ESPN+ PPV
UFC Fight Night
Nov. 2
Erin Blanchfield vs. Rose Namajunas
Women's flyweight
Edmonton, Canada
ESPN+
UFC Fight Night Nov. 9
TBA
TBA Las Vegas
ESPN+
UFC 309
Nov. 16
TBA TBA New York
ESPN+ PPV
UFC Fight Night Nov. 23
TBA TBA Macau, China
ESPN+
UFC 310
Dec. 8
TBA TBA Las Vegas
ESPN+ PPV
UFC Fight Night Dec. 14
TBA TBA Tampa, Florida
ESPN+