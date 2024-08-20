ufc-belt-generic.jpg
On Saturday, a streaking middleweight prospect looks to break into the UFC middleweight elite. Caio Borralho looks to expand his 16-fight undefeated run against former 185-pound title challenger Jared Cannonier at UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas.

Borralho is a member of the Fighting Nerds team with Jean Silva and Carlos Prates. The trio is a perfect 7-0 inside the Octagon in 2024. Borralho is a well-rounded fighter who can win by knockout, submission or decision. He has a major opportunity to jump from No. 12 in the UFC's official middleweight rankings to Cannonier's No. 5 slot. Former title challenger Cannonier wasn't far from another title shot before losing to Nassourdine Imavov via stoppage. At age 40, the clock is ticking on Cannonier's title aspirations.

UFC next returns to pay-per-view for UFC 306, dubbed Noche UFC, on Sept. 14. The Mexican Independence Day weekend card is the promotion's big debut at The Sphere in Las Vegas. UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili headlines the card, plus the trilogy fight between women's flyweight champion Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2024. Be sure to check back on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule

EventDateMain eventWeight classLocationTV
UFC Fight Night
Aug. 24
Jared Cannonier vs. Caio Borralho
Middleweights
Las Vegas
ESPN+
UFC Fight Night
Sept. 7
Gilbert Burns vs. Sean Brady
Welterweight
Las Vegas
ESPN+
UFC 306
Sept. 14
Sean O'Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili
Bantamweight title
Las Vegas
ESPN+ PPV
UFC Fight Night
Sept. 28
Renato Moicano vs. Benoit Saint Denis
LightweightsParis
ESPN+
UFC 307Oct. 5Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.
Light heavyweight titleSalt Lake City
ESPN+ PPV
UFC Fight Night
Oct. 12
TBA
TBA Las Vegas
ESPN+
UFC Fight Night
Oct. 19
TBA
TBA Las Vegas ESPN+
UFC 308
Oct. 26
Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway
Featherweight title
Abu Dhabi
ESPN+ PPV
UFC Fight Night
Nov. 2
Erin Blanchfield vs. Rose Namajunas
Women's flyweight
Edmonton, Canada
ESPN+
UFC Fight Night Nov. 9
TBA
TBA Las Vegas
ESPN+
UFC 309
Nov. 16
TBA TBA New York
ESPN+ PPV
UFC Fight Night Nov. 23
TBA TBA Macau, China
ESPN+
UFC 310
Dec. 8
TBA TBA Las Vegas
ESPN+ PPV
UFC Fight Night Dec. 14
TBA TBA Tampa, Florida
ESPN+