On Saturday, a streaking middleweight prospect looks to break into the UFC middleweight elite. Caio Borralho looks to expand his 16-fight undefeated run against former 185-pound title challenger Jared Cannonier at UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas.
Borralho is a member of the Fighting Nerds team with Jean Silva and Carlos Prates. The trio is a perfect 7-0 inside the Octagon in 2024. Borralho is a well-rounded fighter who can win by knockout, submission or decision. He has a major opportunity to jump from No. 12 in the UFC's official middleweight rankings to Cannonier's No. 5 slot. Former title challenger Cannonier wasn't far from another title shot before losing to Nassourdine Imavov via stoppage. At age 40, the clock is ticking on Cannonier's title aspirations.
UFC next returns to pay-per-view for UFC 306, dubbed Noche UFC, on Sept. 14. The Mexican Independence Day weekend card is the promotion's big debut at The Sphere in Las Vegas. UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili headlines the card, plus the trilogy fight between women's flyweight champion Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko.
Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2024. Be sure to check back on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.
Upcoming UFC Schedule
|Event
|Date
|Main event
|Weight class
|Location
|TV
|UFC Fight Night
|Aug. 24
|Jared Cannonier vs. Caio Borralho
|Middleweights
|Las Vegas
|ESPN+
|UFC Fight Night
|Sept. 7
|Gilbert Burns vs. Sean Brady
|Welterweight
|Las Vegas
|ESPN+
|UFC 306
|Sept. 14
|Sean O'Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili
|Bantamweight title
|Las Vegas
|ESPN+ PPV
|UFC Fight Night
|Sept. 28
|Renato Moicano vs. Benoit Saint Denis
|Lightweights
|Paris
|ESPN+
|UFC 307
|Oct. 5
|Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.
|Light heavyweight title
|Salt Lake City
|ESPN+ PPV
|UFC Fight Night
|Oct. 12
|TBA
|TBA
|Las Vegas
|ESPN+
|UFC Fight Night
|Oct. 19
|TBA
|TBA
|Las Vegas
|ESPN+
|UFC 308
|Oct. 26
|Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway
|Featherweight title
|Abu Dhabi
|ESPN+ PPV
|UFC Fight Night
|Nov. 2
|Erin Blanchfield vs. Rose Namajunas
|Women's flyweight
|Edmonton, Canada
|ESPN+
|UFC Fight Night
|Nov. 9
|TBA
|TBA
|Las Vegas
|ESPN+
|UFC 309
|Nov. 16
|TBA
|TBA
|New York
|ESPN+ PPV
|UFC Fight Night
|Nov. 23
|TBA
|TBA
|Macau, China
|ESPN+
|UFC 310
|Dec. 8
|TBA
|TBA
|Las Vegas
|ESPN+ PPV
|UFC Fight Night
|Dec. 14
|TBA
|TBA
|Tampa, Florida
|ESPN+