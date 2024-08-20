On Saturday, a streaking middleweight prospect looks to break into the UFC middleweight elite. Caio Borralho looks to expand his 16-fight undefeated run against former 185-pound title challenger Jared Cannonier at UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas.

Borralho is a member of the Fighting Nerds team with Jean Silva and Carlos Prates. The trio is a perfect 7-0 inside the Octagon in 2024. Borralho is a well-rounded fighter who can win by knockout, submission or decision. He has a major opportunity to jump from No. 12 in the UFC's official middleweight rankings to Cannonier's No. 5 slot. Former title challenger Cannonier wasn't far from another title shot before losing to Nassourdine Imavov via stoppage. At age 40, the clock is ticking on Cannonier's title aspirations.

UFC next returns to pay-per-view for UFC 306, dubbed Noche UFC, on Sept. 14. The Mexican Independence Day weekend card is the promotion's big debut at The Sphere in Las Vegas. UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili headlines the card, plus the trilogy fight between women's flyweight champion Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2024. Be sure to check back on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

