Former UFC champions make the long trek to Macau, China. Petr Yan and Deiveson Figueiredo might find themselves fighting for a UFC championship again with a strong performance at UFC Fight Night on Saturday.

Yan vs. Figueiredo will headline UFC's early morning card in China. Yan and Figueiredo are ranked No. 3 and No. 5, respectively, in the UFC's official bantamweight rankings. The winner likely finds themselves behind only Umar Nurmagomedov and potentially Sean O'Malley in the pecking order. Yan pursues the bantamweight title again after a career plummet; meanwhile, former flyweight champ Figuiredo seeks to become a two-division champion. It's a fantastic fight that assures quality and action. Yan Xioanan and Carlos Ulberg are among the card's other notable fighters.

UFC 310 has a new main event after welterweight champion Belal Muhammad pulled out with a bone infection. UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja will defend his title against a UFC debutant, former Rizin champion Kai Asakura, on Dec. 7. The fight was originally UFC 310's co-main event. Shavkat Rakhmonov was originally scheduled to challenge welterweight champ Muhammad but settled for a co-main event fight with Ian Machado Garry instead.

Joaquin Buckley was expected to headline UFC Fight Night on Dec. 14 opposite Garry, but will now fight former interim welterweight champ Colby Covington instead.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2024. Be sure to check back on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule