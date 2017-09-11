Conor McGregor being sued by security guard from bottle throwing incident

It appears the fallout from Conor McGregor's infamous bottle throwing incident with Nate Diaz from their UFC 202 news conference in 2016 has not yet been completed.

McGregor, the UFC's reigning lightweight champion, who is just weeks removed from a high-profile boxing loss to Floyd Mayweather, is the subject of a lawsuit filed by a man claiming he suffered injuries.

Security guard William Pegg, who was working at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas during the August 2016 news event, claimed he was struck by a Monster Energy can thrown by McGregor, according to a report by The Blast. Pegg is reportedly seeking $95,000 in damages.

An ESPN report confirmed court records showing Pegg filed the lawsuit in March and that the Nevada district court denied the fighter's motion to get the case dismissed in May.

McGregor, 29, was originally fined $150,000 and ordered to serve 50 hours of community service for his actions (later reduced to $25,000 and 25 hours). Diaz was fined $15,000 and received 15 hours of community service for his involvement.

The incident occurred just days before their high-profile rematch -- McGregor won by majority decision -- that reportedly set UFC pay-per-view records for the most buys.

As has become his custom, McGregor arrived fashionably late for the news conference, causing Diaz and his team to angrily exit the dais as McGregor was answering a question. The two sides then began trading insults before throwing a mixture of bottles, cans and cups at each other from across the theater until McGregor (21-3) was restrained by UFC staff.

"Shut your f------ mouths, you'll do nothing," McGregor infamously shouted. "None of you will do nothing. Get the f--- out of here."

Pegg, according to The Blast, claimed to have suffered $5,000 in medical bills, a total he based off of McGregor's estimated $15 million payday for the second Diaz fight.

McGregor is expected to make upwards of $100 million for the Mayweather fight, his pro boxing debut, which is expected to challenge the 4.6 million mark set in Mayweather's 2015 victory over Manny Pacquiao for the most PPV buys in combat sports history.