There are big fights on the horizon in mixed martial arts but some of the biggest are unconfirmed or unlikely to occur. UFC 300 lacks a big ticket item at the moment, Francis Ngannou needs a bankable opponent for his PFL debut and fans are clinging to unlikely returns.

The UFC has three solid UFC pay-per-view main events booked to kick off 2024 and smaller companies are making big moves. It's too soon to make demands but there are certainly fights we are itching to see. Ngannou, Jon Jones and Conor McGregor are some of the biggest stars currently without a fight. Tom Aspinall and Islam Makhachev are some of the brightest stars in need of a booking.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news.

These are the fights we need most in 2024, realistic or otherwise.

Francis Ngannou vs. Jon Jones or Tom Aspinall



UFC's stranglehold on MMA is interfering with the sport's biggest fight and it's starting to affect UFC talent directly. It's quite clear there are no blockbuster names available to fight Ngannou in PFL but the lack of cross-promoting isn't only hurting the smaller promotion. UFC's staunch refusal to move on from Jones vs. Stipe Miocic also puts interim heavyweight champion Aspinall in a frustrating holding pattern. Some combination of Ngannou-Jones-Aspinall is the fight to make yet we may never see it materialize. UFC is the market leader and should deliver the best fights possible. They are failing the fans big time in this case.

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler

Interest wanes and fatigue sets in every year that McGregor dominates headlines without fighting. Truthfully, McGregor's return will be a big deal no matter how annoying the journey. It looked promising when McGregor and Chandler were announced as coaches for "The Ultimate Fighter" last year. Neither man has fought since. There was a positive update on New Year's Day when McGregor announced the Chandler fight for UFC International Fight Week on June 29. But McGregor announced the fight at middleweight -- a new division for both men -- raising eyebrows about his honesty, particularly since UFC has not commented on the booking. Still, it's the fight that makes the most sense for all parties involved and needs to get booked before year's end.

Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira 2



UFC president Dana White has expressed his desire to book Makhachev vs. Oliveira 2. It's easy to see why. Makhachev is the best pound-for-pound fighter on Earth. Oliveira is an all-action former champion beloved by fans worldwide. 2023 was a banner year for Makhachev, winning CBS Sports' 2023 Fighter of the Year off two victories against Alexander Volkanovski. This is the year Makhachev can cement himself as the greatest lightweight in history. Three challengers are waiting in the wings: Oliveira and Gaethje are neck-and-neck with Arman Tsarukyan closing ground. Makhachev likely beats Oliveira in the rematch before moving to a fresh fight against Gaethje. That should give Tsarukyan ample time to establish himself as the rightful next contender.

Brock Lesnar vs. Tai Tuivasa



Lesnar's comeback at UFC 200 was successful enough. Why not try again? Lesnar returned from a five-year layoff and defeated Mark Hunt by unanimous decision, a result later overturned to a no-contest for a failed drug test. It's been seven years since that fight. Lesnar is now 46 years old. A one-off return at UFC 300 is improbable but not impossible, particularly now that UFC and WWE are aligned under TKO Group Holdings. The man is a freak of nature but needs favorable matchmaking. Tuivasa covers most of what made Lesnar vs. Hunt work. He's a fan-favorite slugger with a suboptimal ground game. Lesnar landed four takedowns on Hunt and controlled more than half the fight. Tuivasa has youth and experience in an evolved game but is the best combination of winnability and marketability for the former champion. Another suitable option would Lesnar vs. Derrick Lewis.

Ronda Rousey vs. Holly Holm 2



Rousey is the other rabbit that UFC could pull for its milestone event. Rousey's return at UFC 300 is a little more complicated than Lesnar's. Rousey struggled to cope with consecutive stoppage losses after a perfect 12-0 run and her relationship with fans soured. She is also no longer with the WWE but that shouldn't be a significant hurdle. If Rousey wants a big payday, UFC could book a sequel to one of the promotion's biggest fights: Rousey vs. Holm. It would allow Rousey to avenge her first career loss despite slim odds. If Holm is too difficult an opponent for Rousey, a third fight with Miesha Tate feels much more winnable.

Cris Cyborg vs. Kayla Harrison

The PFL-Bellator merger isn't an overnight game-changer but it bodes well for the future. Combining the two promotions is a wise move. PFL has more buzz and Bellator has roster depth. Cyborg vs. Harrison is one of the most intriguing fights to elude fans over the last few years. Harrison's loss to Pacheco took a little steam off it but she still holds two wins in their series. Cyborg's women's featherweight title could be staked in the first big PFL vs. Bellator crossover fight. It's one of the best fights PFL can book as they look to expand their PPV reach.

Honorable mentions: Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill, Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan, Leon Edwards vs. Khamzat Chimaev and Israel Adesanya vs. Khamzat Chimaev