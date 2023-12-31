Conor McGregor says he has a fight date. The Irish superstar announced on Sunday that his return will come in 2024 against Michael Chandler at the year's edition of International Fight Week in Las Vegas. In announcing the fight, McGregor also revealed that the event will take place on June 29. UFC has yet to confirm this fight or date.

McGregor also claims that the fight will take place at 185 pounds, which would be career highs for both men.

McGregor, a former two-division champion, has not competed since suffering a gruesome broken leg in a July 2021 loss against Dustin Poirier to complete their trilogy. McGregor has taken that time to heal as well as coach opposite Chandler on "The Ultimate Fighter" in 2023. There was hope the two would meet before the end of 2023 when their season of the show ended, but delays continued. Then, speculation moved to the two headlining what is expected to be a mega event at UFC 300 in April. That event is still without a headliner as of this announcement.

McGregor has lost three of his last four fights, his only four appearances since 2018.

Chandler, meanwhile, is just 2-3 since joining the promotion in 2021, but all three losses have come against the top fighters in the division in Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje and Charles Oliveira.