UFC's three-week hiatus will soon end and the wait is worth it. The promotion has lined up several impressive cards in January and February. UFC 311 and UFC 312 each feature two title fights, plus Israel Adesanya competes in his first non-title fight in six years.

UFC 311 already has a case for being the best card of 2025. The mixed martial arts leader debuts at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California with an itinerary worthy of having every main card bout on this list. You'll also find value at UFC 312 and various Fight Nights.

Let's take a look at the eight best UFC fights announced for 2025 to date, plus a handful of honorable mentions.

Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan 2 (UFC 311, Jan. 18)

Makhachev vs. Tsarukyan is the best lightweight fight you can make. Makhachev can set a new record for most UFC lightweight title defenses (four), breaking the record he shares with mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov and others. Tsarukyan earned his title shot with a workhorse mentality, winning nine of 10 fights after losing a competitive decision to Makhachev in his UFC debut. You won't find better quality than this.

Merab Dvalishvili vs. Umar Nurmagomedov (UFC 311, Jan. 18)

UFC 311's co-main event is nearly as good as the headliner. Dvalishvili and Nurmagomedov are two of the most dominant bantamweight forces. There is curiosity about how Dvalishvili's relentless pressure pairs with Nurmagomedov's well-roundness. It's a tough first title defense for Dvalishvili, but the outcome could forecast who will be the bantamweight champion for several years.

Jiri Prochazka vs. Jamahal Hill (UFC 311, Jan. 18)

Prochazka vs. Hill cannot be boring. The former light heavyweight champions lost shine after being knocked out by reigning champ Alex Pereira, but they are still among the promotion's top 205-pound athletes. All but one of Prochazka's 36 fights have ended via stoppage. Hill's avoided the judges in six of his last seven fights. You should be on high alert for a knockout when the bell rings.

Beneil Dariush vs. Renato Moicano (UFC 311, Jan. 18)

Rounding out the UFC 311 celebration is Dariush vs. Moicano. It's an interesting clash of two late-stage lightweights trending in opposite directions. Moicano, 35, is on the best winning streak of his UFC career. Dariush, also 35, reinvented himself with eight wins in four years but let a title shot slip out of his hands after two KO losses in 2023. This fight's winner could be within striking distance of their first UFC title shot.

Israel Adesanya vs. Nassourdine Imavov (UFC Fight Night, Feb. 1)



Adesanya will compete on a UFC Fight Night card for the first time since 2018. It's jarring to see the former UFC middleweight champion in this position. Adesanya tests the rising contender Imavov after Adesanya's consecutive losses to Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis. It's the perfect chance for Adesanya to find his footing or for a new title challenger to emerge.

Sharaputdin Magomedov vs. Michael Page (UFC Fight Night, Feb. 1)



This is a fight out of the twilight zone. "MVP" established himself as a premier highlight reel striker outside the UFC. "Shara Bullet" scored a Knockout of the Year contender with a double spinning back fist stoppage of Armen Petrosyan. Magomedov recently called out Adesanya, but Page offered to move up from welterweight to defend Adesanya's honor.

Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland 2 (UFC 312, Feb. 8)

Du Plessis and Strickland run it back in Australia. Du Plessis won the middleweight title from Strickland via split decision at UFC 297. Strickland always argued for the rematch but the path cleared after he and du Plessis beat Paulo Costa and Adesanya, respectively. What makes the sequel most intriguing is that Khamzat Chimaev should await the winner.

Zhang Weili vs. Tatiana Suarez (UFC 312, Feb. 8)

Suarez is finally fighting for the UFC women's strawweight title. Suarez was pegged as a future champion after winning "The Ultimate Fighter" in 2016. Unfortunately, multiple serious injuries plagued her ascent. Zhang's improved wrestling has revolutionized her game, but the juggernaut champion may need to lean on her powerful striking against the more seasoned grappler.

Honorable mentions: Kevin Holland vs. Reinier de Ridder (UFC 311), Payton Talbott vs. Raoni Barcelos (UFC 311), Said Nurmagomedov vs. Vinicius Oliviera (UFC Fight Night, Feb. 1), Edson Barboza vs. Steve Garcia (UFC Fight Night, Feb. 22) and Jean Silva vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan (UFC Fight Night, Feb. 22)