LAS VEGAS -- Nate Diaz is still without a contracted UFC fight, but he did manage to do a little damage in Sin City over the weekend. Diaz was briefly interviewed backstage at the T-Mobile Arena during UFC 276 on Saturday night. The interaction between Diaz and the interviewer escalated when Diaz got physical.

The interviewer, Shawny Mack of internet collective Full Send, approached Diaz for a short interview. Mack made a remark suggesting that Diaz was here to see Sean O'Malley compete on the card, but then Diaz immediately took issue with something Mack previously tweeted.

"Stockton's finest, Nate Diaz. He's coming to check out 'Suga' Sean, right?" Mack said.

"Nah, you better watch your tweets about my dude who was fighting recently," Diaz replied.

Diaz suddenly doubled up on his trademark "Stockton Slaps". He wacked the microphone out of Mack's hand and then smacked Mack, knocking his hat off. The source of Diaz's frustration is reportedly disparaging remarks that Mack made about Diaz's training partner Nick Maximov, according to Jason Hartley.

Diaz (20-13) has not competed since losing a unanimous decision to UFC welterweight title challenger Leon Edwards last year. Diaz has repeatedly demanded to complete the last fight on his UFC contract. He accused UFC president Dana White and company of putting him on ice.

