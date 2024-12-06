UFC 310 goes down this Saturday from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. In the main event, Kai Asakura makes his UFC debut as he challenges flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja for the title.

Pantoja has established himself as the top fighter in a deep flyweight division, winning the title from Brandon Moreno in July 2023 and successfully defending against Brandon Royval and Steve Erceg. In Asakura, Pantoja faces a hard-hitting opponent who has recently been campaigning at bantamweight.

The co-main event has some high stakes as well, with Shavkat Rakhmonov and Ian Machado Garry meeting in a welterweight title eliminator. That fight is a clash of undefeated up-and-coming fighters who are seen as potential faces of the division for years to come.

With so much happening on Saturday night, let's look closer at the full fight card with the latest odds before we get to our staff predictions and picks for the PPV portion of the festivities.

UFC 310 fight card, odds

Alexandre Pantoja (c) -265 vs. Kai Asakura +215, flyweight title



Shavkat Rakhmonov -400 vs. Ian Machado Garry +310, welterweights

Ciryl Gane -370 vs. Alexander Volkov +290, heavyweights

Bryce Mitchell -900 vs. Kron Gracie +600, featherweights

Nate Landwehr -135 vs. Dooho Choi +115, featherweights

Dominick Reyes -360 vs. Anthony Smith +280, light heavyweights

Themba Gorimbo -175 vs. Vicente Luque +140, welterweights

Movsar Evloev -255 vs. Aljamain Sterling +205, featherweights

Bryan Battle -225 vs. Randy Brown +185, welterweights

Chris Weidman -110 vs. Eryk Anders -110, catchweight

Josh Van -150 vs. Cody Durden +125, flyweights

Max Griffin -110 vs. Michael Chiesa -110, welterweights

Chase Hooper -1000 vs. Clay Guida +650, lightweights

Kennedy Nzechukwu -600 vs. Lukasz Brzeski +430, heavyweights

With such a massive main event on tap, the crew at CBS Sports went ahead with predictions and picks for the main card. Here are your pick makers: Brent Brookhouse (Combat sports writer), Brian Campbell (Combat sports writer), Shakiel Mahjouri (writer), Michael Mormile (producer) and Brandon Wise (senior editor).

UFC 310 picks, predictions



Campbell Brookhouse Mahjouri Mormile Wise Pantoja (c) vs. Asakura Asakura Pantoja Pantoja Pantoja Asakura Rakhmonov vs. Garry Rakhmonov Rakhmonov Rakhmonov Rakhmonov Rakhmonov Gane vs. Volkov Volkov Volkov Gane Volkov Volkov Mitchell vs. Gracie Mitchell Mitchell Mitchell Mitchell Mitchell Landwehr vs. Choi Landwehr Landwehr Landwehr Landwehr Choi

Pantoja vs. Asakura

Campbell: From his six-fight win streak and pair of title defenses to his current 9-0 record against flyweights in the top 10, there's no question Pantoja has provided some surprise sustainability to the top of the always chaotic 125-pound division. But at 34, following a trio of close decisions (including a toe-to-toe war with former champion Brandon Moreno), it's becoming a matter of when and not if Pantoja will eventually be overtaken for the title. In fact, in Pantoja's last bout, newcomer Steve Erceg missed out on an upset win in the final round by making a key strategic error. Pantoja will face another newcomer in the form of UFC debutant Asakura, who twice claimed bantamweight titles in RIZIN (while scoring wins over Manel Kape, Kyoji Horiguchi and Juan Archuleta). Asakura is bigger and more explosive from the standpoint of one-punch knockout power. He's also younger and poised to make his first UFC walk an insanely memorable one by winning a world title in a PPV main event. Asakura is battle-tested and dangerous, which makes him one heck of a live underdog entering Saturday.

Brookhouse: I can't get past the idea of Asakura, a big bantamweight, cutting back to flyweight and not impacting him. It's been many years since he's had to make that cut and will have to do that, recover and manage to adapt to fighting in a cage against a man who has made the Octagon his home for years. Asakura hits hard and could absolutely win, to be clear. But looking at how Erceg did well against Pantoja doesn't really translate since Erceg's boxing is very different from how wide-open Asakura is in his striking and how many openings that leaves for the champ to land counters. The cage, the cut and the styles at play are all working against Asakura.

Rakhmonov vs. Garry

Campbell: Garry deserves nothing but praise for accepting this fight on late notice. But so does Rakhmonov, who was willing to go from fighting for the welterweight title in the originally booked main event to fighting a fellow unbeaten in a No. 1 contender's fight in the co-main. Rakhmonov only accepted the bout because he believes there isn't a 170-pound fighter in the world who can beat him. And his 18-fight streak of victories by stoppage to open his career certainly supports that. Even though the two fighters have sparred before at Kill Cliff FC in south Florida, which may have helped Garry accept the fight, this is still very much Rakhmonov's fight to lose. With no holes in his game and a patiently violent style, Rakhmonov should be challenged by the well-rounded Garry but it would be hard to imagine a scenario in which he is outworked, finished or overcome. No one has survived three full rounds against Rakhmonov on the professional level. Garry is being asked to survive five in order to have his best hope of winning.

Mahjouri: Rakhmonov's perfect record probably holds but I see his finishing streak ending on Saturday. Garry can be a flashy striker but won't let loose if a threat looms. Rakhmonov is an incredible dual-finishing threat, finishing all 18 of his fights with 10 submissions and eight KOs. Garry claims to have the best IQ in the UFC welterweight division. He'll execute a careful gameplan to limit Rakhmonov's threats. Expect Garry to point fight at range and test Rakhmonov's wrestling defense. Rakhmonov's forward pressure should create enough opportunities to sway the judges. Considering both men are relatively inexperienced in five-round fights, we could see defensive vulnerabilities emerge late or a significantly reduced pace. I'll take Rakhmonov by decision.

Gane vs. Volkov

Brookhouse: Volkov deserves a ton of credit for being a legitimate high-level heavyweight for so long. Every time he suffers a loss or two, be it in M-1, Bellator or the UFC, he seems to make adjustments and come back better, as evidenced in his current four-fight winning streak since losing to Tom Aspinall. Gane won his first meeting with Volkov, but Gane has never struck me as someone who makes big adjustments fight-to-fight while Volkov does seem to understand when something needs to change. This feels like a fight where Volkov utilizes his long, strong jab much better than in the first fight while also maybe mixing in some takedowns, something he has in his toolbox but doesn't often use, given how awful Gane has looked when forced onto his back.

Mahjouri: Volkov is on the best run of his five-year UFC tenure but I don't think he's improved enough since he last fought Gane. Three years ago, Gane virtually swept Volkov on the scorecards in a five-round fight. Gane and Volkov approach their fights with similar goals: hit and don't get hit. Gane is statistically superior in this regard. The Frenchman lands more strikes and gets hit less than Volkov. Gane also leads in striking accuracy and defense. Volkov is the more adept grappler but didn't shoot once in their first meeting. Their previous fight preceded Gane's losses to Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones, fights that exposed Gane's poor defensive grappling. Volkov can win by pushing the pace but urgency has never been his MO. Gane has a better snap on his strikes and finishing instincts. Give me Gane via decision.