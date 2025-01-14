Umar Nurmagomedov and Merab Dvalishvili have very different demeanors heading into their bantamweight title fight at UFC 311. Dvalishvili, the champion, was a ball of rage at December's pre-fight press conference while the challenger stayed cool and composed.

Dvalishvili has repeatedly accused Nurmagomedov of disrespecting him, a claim Nurmagomedov rejects. During an interview with "The Ariel Helwani Show" last month, Dvalishvili demanded that Nurmagomedov apologize. The champ threatened to slap Nurmagomedov post-fight on Saturday if he did not receive an apology.

Nurmagomedov maintains his innocence, standing by his only critique about Dvalishvili trying to avoid their fight. Nurmagomedov encouraged Dvalishvili to stay true to his word if such criticism was worthy of a slap.

"We're going to see..." Nurmagomedov told CBS Sports. "You own your words before you say them. Afterwards, your words are only real. What you say, honor it. We're going to see how we're going to do this.

"I don't see why I have to say sorry. For what? Nobody has seen me say [something disrespectful]. He created this because he needs some reason to hate me. He needs a reason to maybe rally the support of his fans."

