UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland run it back. Du Plessis and Strickland headline UFC 312 in Sydney, Australia, a sequel to their title fight last year that crowned du Plessis as champion.

Du Plessis and Strickland earned Fight of the Night honors for their UFC 307 main event last January. Strickland called for an immediate rematch after losing via split decision but his lack of title defense worked against him. Since then, Du Plessis submitted Israel Adesanya and Strickland beat Paulo Costa. The rivals renew their hostilities on Feb. 9 (Feb. 8 in North America). UFC CEO Dana White recently claimed that Khamzat Chimaev is the frontrunner to fight the winner.

UFC 312 is light on value, especially compared to UFC 311, but the co-main event is solid. UFC women's strawweight champion Zhang Weili makes the third defense of her second title reign against Tatiana Suarez. "The Ultimate Fighter 23" winner Suarez was labeled a future champion out of the gate, but frequent injuries delayed the inevitable.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 312 along with the latest odds. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

UFC 312 fight card, odds

Dricus du Plessis (c) -205 vs. Sean Strickland +170, middleweight title



Zhang Weili (c) -160 vs. Tatiana Suarez +135, women's strawweight title

Justin Tafa vs. Tallison Teixeira, heavyweights



Jimmy Crute vs. Rodolfo Bellato, light heavyweights

Jake Matthews vs. Francisco Prado, welterweights

Jack Jenkins vs. Gabriel Santos, featherweights

Hyunsung Park vs. Nyamjargal Tumendemberel, flyweights



Cody Haddon vs. Aleksandre Topuria, bantamweights



Tom Nolan vs. Viacheslav Borshchev, lightweights



Quillan Salkilld vs. Anshul Jubli, lightweights



Wang Cong vs. Bruna Brasil, women's flyweights



Jonathan Micallef vs. Kevin Jousset, welterweights



UFC 312 info