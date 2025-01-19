UFC 313 is taking shape. The promotion announced UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev for the main event with support from a lightweight contest between Justin Gaethje and Dan Hooker.

The promotion announced UFC 313's main event and co-main event during the UFC 311 broadcast on Saturday. Both fights are set for five rounds. The impending pay-per-view card takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Pereira (12-2) and Ilia Topuria were the two frontrunners for 2024 Fighter of the Year. Pereira defended the light heavyweight title three times last year, knocking out Jamahal Hill, Jiri Prochazka and Khalil Rountree. "Poaton" became a reliable star for the promotion after headlining the milestone UFC 300 card and rescuing International Fight Week after Conor McGregor pulled out of the marquee.

Ankalaev (19-1-1, 1 NC) is ranked No. 1 in the UFC's official light heavyweight rankings. He's undefeated in his last 13 UFC fights and most recently defeated Aleksandar Rakic. Ankalaev previously fought Jan Blachowicz for the vacant light heavyweight title in 2022, which ended in a split draw.

Gaethje vs. Hooker is one of the most exciting fights you can book in any division. Gaethje (25-5) looks to bounce back after suffering CBS Sports' 2024 KO of the Year in a ceremonial BMF title fight against Max Holloway. Hooker (24-12) rejuvenated his career with his first winning streak in five years.