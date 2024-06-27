UFC International Fight Week is underway and there are several stops before UFC 303 on Saturday. The 2024 UFC Hall of Fame ceremony takes place on Thursday night honoring legendary fighters, a fabeled fight and one active fighter supporting community programs.

The UFC Hall of Fame ceremony occurs Thursday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the same venue headlined by Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka 2 this weekend. Three former UFC champions will enter the modern era wing of the Hall of Fame while one legendary Pride champion joins the Pioneer class. Rounding out the field is the famed first fight between Anderson Silva and Chael Sonnen, where Silva defended his UFC middleweight title with a Hail Mary submission in Round 5 of a fight he was losing, plus lightweight contender Beneil Dariush who will receive the Forrest Griffin Community Award.

The biggest names heading into the Hall of Fame this weekend include Wanderlei Silva in the Pioneer Wing, and Frankie Edgar, Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Mauricio "Shogun" Rua in the Modern Wing.

Take a look below at how you can watch the five inductions taking place on Thursday night.

Watch 2024 UFC Hall of Fame Ceremony



Date: June 27, 2024

Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

Start time: 10 p.m. ET

Watch live: UFC Fight Pass

2024 UFC Hall of Fame inductees

